EDENTON — Behind a four run effort in the top of the sixth inning, the Peninsula Pilots knocked off the Steamers 7-4 in a non-league game on Tuesday night.
The loss dropped Edenton to 7-7 on the season and they’ve lost three in a row.
The start was promising as left hander Chris Buehler shut down the Pilots in order in the top half of the first inning. On Peninsula starter Lance Hinton’s first pitch of the game, Steamers’ second baseman Chase Bruno hit a leadoff home run.
Equipped with a 1-0 lead, Buehler returned to the mound. He walked the first two batters of the inning and after one strikeout, Pilots’ outfielder Elijah Lambros singled to center field to drive in a run. Another walk brought up second baseman Ethan Hunter, who grounded out to third, bringing home another run.
Buehler escaped the second afterwards with the Steamers trailing 2-1.
The Clams responded with a two out, RBI single from right fielder Hunter Cole in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at two apiece. In both the second and third innings, Edenton managed to load the bases with two outs but could not capitalize.
The Pilots struck again in the third. Peninsula designated hitter Trey Morgan was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Lambros single to center field.
Still trailing 3-2, right fielder Joe Haney roped a double with just one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Center fielder Jackson Hipp singled him home to tie the ballgame at three.
Left hander Clark Dearman entered the game in the sixth inning and did not record an out. The first two batters singled, the next two walked and then Pilots’ third baseman Carson DeMartini singled home a run, making it 6-3 in favor of Peninsula.
Aiden Kuhle entered the game and two batters later, Morgan grounded home another run to extend the lead to 7-3. Kuhle held his own the rest of the game, only allowing two base runners in the seventh while pitching three innings.
In the bottom half of the sixth, Cole hit a one out triple off the Teal Monster. Designated hitter Ian Jenkins doubled him in to cut into the Pilots lead, making it 7-4. Jenkins and catcher Case Kermode were left on base at the end of the sixth, two of the 11 runners left on throughout the game by the Steamers.
In the last three innings of the game, the Steamers were set down in order in each frame.
The final from Historic Hicks Field was 7-4 with the Clams dropping the final three of their five game homestand.