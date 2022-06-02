HERTFORD — When A’marion Hunter became a freshman at Perquimans County High School in 2018, the football program was in a rebuilding phase.
The Pirates had just gone 2-9 in 2017 and named Randy Awrey its new head coach the following summer, just weeks before the 2018 season began.
It was a tough first season as a part of Perquimans varsity for Awrey and Hunter with just one win in 11 games, but the potential for the upcoming years could be seen with talented freshmen that were still growing and learning.
The team improved to a 5-7 record in 2019 with a playoff appearance and had the program’s first winning season since 2008 when they went 4-2 in a shortened Covid-19 spring 2021 season.
By Hunter’s senior season the following fall, the Perquimans quarterback helped lead the Pirates to an 8-3 record and an appearance in the third round of the 1A NCHSAA state playoffs.
“A real brotherhood,” Hunter said, of his four-year experience in the Perquimans football program. “Even when we were down, we didn’t squander, we didn’t fall back on each other. We just knew we had to work harder than everybody else to get to where we wanted to get. And that’s what we did. We proved that the last two years.”
Hunter’s success in helping lead Perquimans back to a winning record as the starting quarterback led to Wednesday morning, when he finally revealed where he would attend college and continue playing football.
In front of family, coaches and dozens of classmates in the lobby just outside the high school gymnasium, Hunter officially announced he’ll be on the UNC-Pembroke football team in the fall.
The NCAA Division II Braves have gone 6-5 in each of their last two seasons.
There, Hunter told the Daily Advance, he’ll be used as a wide receiver and kick returner.
Hunter also noted that he knew Pembroke was his decision a few weeks ago and that it was a relief to finally make it public on Wednesday.
“I liked the coaches, the players,” Hunter said. “Even when I was up there, I was in meetings and I saw how they were with film and how they interacted with each other. When one messed up, they didn’t put them down. It was like a real brotherhood and everybody was always there for each other.”
He also was considering Elizabeth City State and Chowan.
“God was sending me signs back and forth every day and that’s what really moved me to Pembroke,” Hunter added.
In his four years as the Perquimans QB, Hunter racked up more than 3,600 passing yards and 2,600 rushing yards.
“He has been the cornerstone of this program turning it around,” Awrey said. “He was willing to come in as a freshman and he worked very, very hard. You could see the maturity and the knowledge of the game. The strength that he gained, the speed that he gained throughout those four years and the experience that he gained.”
During the signing ceremony, Awrey made a note of saying that Hunter will make a great coach one day whenever his playing days are over.
Having success in basketball and track as well, Hunter said he knew by his sophomore year that if he continued playing a sport beyond high school, it was going to be football.