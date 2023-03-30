HERTFORD — Wednesday provided a special night at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Department’s soccer field.
A few hundred people showed up to the Lady Pirates’ soccer game against Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies and while they ended up getting treated to a good game, they were also there in full support of one of their own.
Lynette Baker, a Perquimans County High School teacher who was diagnosed with breast cancer last November, was supported with money being raised for her treatments. She was presented with a check of $3,555 at halftime and spoke to the crowd during the extended break.
The night was made even more special for the home crowd who stayed after the halftime ceremony when Perquimans fought back from a deficit to beat NEAAAT 3-2 with two late goals.
“I think a lot of them after Ms. Baker’s speech felt like they had to come out and prove something for Perquimans,” Perquimans coach Adrianne Williams said. “They fought hard. It was a battle, but it’s something they had to work for.”
The Lady Pirates (3-3) found themselves in a hole early as the Lady Griffins (2-2) struck quickly.
Just three minutes in, Kate Cerveny dribbled down the left side and was able to cross a shot on the ground off the right post as the ball bounced in for a goal.
About seven minutes later, Perquimans caught a bad break when goalkeeper Mariah Clark attempted to clear the ball out of the box with a kick before it deflected off a teammate and went behind Clark into the net.
Just like that it was 2-0 NEAAAT, but the Lady Griffins were unable to tack on nor was Perquimans able to cut the deficit in half before halftime.
It wasn’t until near the midway point of the second half that the Lady Pirates managed to get one past NEAAAT goalkeeper Lilly Hobbs.
Anna Fisher gained possession of the ball by taking in a goal kick near midfield. The sophomore then sprinted up the left side with the ball and in a similar fashion to Cerveny’s goal, she crossed the ball into the right side of the net to get the Lady Pirates within 2-1.
The game’s intensity picked up from there as both teams had their opportunities until Fisher once again came through, this time with just six minutes remaining.
From the left side of the field again, Fisher kicked the ball in the air and somehow managed to squeeze the ball inside the left half of the net to tie the game 2-2.
Moments later, Fisher chased down a teammate’s pass that nearly went out of bounds at the left sideline, but her sprint kept the possession alive and moved the ball downfield.
She was rewarded for her efforts when Sabrina McNeill, who nearly scored on a long free kick minutes earlier if not for a quick Hobbs save, possessed the ball out of a little bit of a scramble and kicked a laser shot from about 30 yards out into the net to give Perquimans a 3-2 lead.
“That’s one thing we’ve been struggling with is capitalizing on our opportunities,” Williams said. “We definitely did it tonight. (McNeill) had one outside the (18-yard box) and it was just a banger.”
“Their cohesion started falling apart just a little bit,” NEAAAT coach Alvin Medders said of his players, “but they still stuck in there, still worked together. I think it was more of their conditioning that was starting to tear down a little bit.”
Medders also noted that he thought that despite the loss, it was the Lady Griffins’ best played game so far.
Perquimans’ only lead of the night only lasted for about four minutes and that’s all that was needed to end the game on top.
Williams hopes the comeback win, which came a day after a 3-1 defeat at Bear Grass Charter, will propel the Lady Pirates moving forward this season.
“It’s definitely a morale booster,” she said. “It helps them mentally now because we just came off a loss and mentally, I think we were down and we’re just getting back into it. Hopefully, it’s smooth sailing, but we’ll see.”
BAKER STRONG
The $3,555 that was raised for Lynette Baker’s cancer treatment was the result of an idea Perquimans senior Dayne Colson had.
Colson told the Daily Advance he’s run his own T-shirt business the last couple years and after learning of his sophomore and junior year’s science teacher’s diagnosis, the idea came to mind.
His first goal was to sell 100 “Baker Strong” shirts and raise $1,000.
What it turned into was 542 shirts sold and a $3,555 check to the Baker family.
With Colson a manager for the girls’ soccer team as well as Baker’s daughter Carissa being a member of the team, it was not hard for the team to come up with a “Pink-Out Night” at a Lady Pirates game.
The NEAAAT team even wore pink jerseys for the occasion.
While Baker, who has taught at the high school for 25 years, was presented with the check, that’s not all that was being raised.
All the money spent at concessions were to go toward Baker and even the winner of the 50/50 raffle donated his prize money back to Baker for a total of $702.
Colson noted he’s confident the total raised between the T-shirts and the money donated during Wednesday’s game will eclipse $5,000.
Before the game, played on pink boundary lines, Baker sang the Star-Spangled Banner. She then expressed her gratitude to the crowd at halftime.
“I have been totally blown away from all of the support from all of you guys,” Baker said to the crowd, fighting back tears. “I am so thankful I live in a community and work in a school system that is so supportive because you hear the saying ‘No one fights alone,’ and you all have truly made me feel that I am not in this alone and I am so thankful for each and every one of you.”