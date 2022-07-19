Perquimans vs. JH Rose Thach

Tanner Thach (right) hits during Perquimans' win over J.H. Rose in March.

 The Daily Advance

Perquimans County’s Tanner Thach was selected 556th overall, the final pick of the 18th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, by the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday afternoon.

The draft has 20 total rounds that began Sunday and ended Tuesday.