...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt
and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Perquimans' Victoria Williamson reacts toward friends and family after officially signing to play volleyball at the University of Lynchburg, Wednesday in Perquimans County High School.
HERTFORD — One of the main contributors to Perquimans volleyball’s run to the 1A NCHSAA state title match last November has officially signed to play the sport at the next level.
Victoria Williamson, in front of friends and family in the Perquimans gym lobby, signed to play volleyball, indoor and beach, at the University of Lynchburg.
The senior told the Daily Advance she was spending time at a Liberty University volleyball camp last summer when the Lynchburg coach, who had been in contact with Williamson before, invited her to visit the NCAA Division III school just 10 minutes away.
“I went there and I absolutely loved it,” Williamson said. “I loved the coach, she was super nice and super inviting. There were also other players there and I loved them too. I got to tour the campus and I didn’t know I wanted to go to a small college, but it just felt home away from home as soon as I stepped on it.”
Williamson also considered Catawba College, William Peace University and Lenoir-Rhyne University as potential destinations, but after staying in contact with Lynchburg coach Hannah Givens and eventually doing an overnight stay, Williamson was sold on becoming a Lady Hornet.
She will be joining an indoor program that went 15-12 last fall and also play on the beach volleyball team in the spring. Beach volleyball was a pull for her as she said not many programs offer both seasons and she’s played beach volleyball in the summer since sixth grade.
“It’s going to be so cool to see her and how much she’s going to grow because I don’t think she’s reached her full potential yet,” Perquimans head volleyball coach Kristie Thach said. “I still think there’s so much more she’s going to be able to do and playing at the next level is going to take her there.”
Thach has seen Williamson grow under four years on the varsity team at Perquimans and morph into a defining leader on this past season’s eastern regional championship team.
In four years as a Lady Pirate, Williamson, according to Maxpreps.com, has tallied 849 kills (308 as a senior), 202 aces and 472 kills.
Before leading Perquimans to its first state championship appearance in more than two decades in the fall, she was a part of three straight teams that reached the fourth round of the playoffs.
“This program means everything to me,” Williamson said. “Ever since I was little, I knew I wanted to be a Lady Pirate and just being around this atmosphere of girls, we worked so hard.
"We’ve been in the weight room together, on the court together, off the court together, just team bonding, this team means everything to me. That’s why I knew it was so important I found a team and a group that wasn’t just about winning, it was about having a bond and just being close to each other.”
“She’s been a great hitter, great server, great passer, all the statistical things that it takes to be a great volleyball player,” Thach added. “But she’s an even better teammate, a leader, her work ethic is just outstanding. …She’s just an all-around great person and we’re going to miss her so much on the court for her ability to play, but just as equally as her leadership and the example she set for other people.”
On the academic side of things, Williamson plans on majoring in communications.
She’s also aiming to get even better on the court and on the sand.
“I just want to continue to get better and learn as much as I can about the sport because you never know in the future, I could be coaching, I could be doing journalism related to volleyball, and I just want to soak up as much as I can and enjoy it,” Williamson said. “I really do love this sport and it’s something I have a deep passion for ever since I was little.”