Updated: June 3, 2022 @ 11:04 pm
HOLLY SPRINGS — The Perquimans Pirates defeated the Cherryville Ironmen 1-0 in Game 1 of the 1A NCHSAA state championship series Friday night.
Tanner Thach allowed only one hit in a complete game shutout for Perquimans (30-1) as he struck out 12 Cherryville (21-11) hitters in Game 1.
The game’s only run came in the fourth inning when Eli Gregory grounded out to third base for the first out. Jakob Meads, who led off the inning with a double, scored on the play.
Perquimans will have a chance to wrap up a second consecutive state title with Game 2 beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ting Stadium.
A full story covering Game 1 will be online Saturday morning.
