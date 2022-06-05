HOLLY SPRINGS — The 2022 Perquimans Pirates’ dream of becoming the first back-to-back state champions in program history officially became reality Saturday night.
It may not have been nearly as easy as Perquimans seemed to make the rest of the season, but it happened.
No, the 1A NCHSAA state championship series wasn’t always pretty as the Pirates dropped Game 2 by five runs earlier in the afternoon and uncharacteristically scored just a combined two runs in the first two games against Cherryville, but Game 3 arrived and Perquimans finished the job.
By the end, the Pirates defeated the Cherryville Ironmen 6-3 Saturday night in Holly Springs’ Ting Stadium to make school history and successfully defend their 2021 title.
“Sounds amazing,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said, of the “back-to-back” title. “I said it last year. This is a wonderful place to coach. I’d argue it’s the best place to coach in the state of North Carolina. The support, the amount of black and gold in the bleachers. Just an unbelievable group of guys.”
It took some time Saturday night before the Perquimans crowd could release some of its tension that was built up after the team’s 6-1 defeat Saturday afternoon.
Cherryville (22-12) struck first in the top of the third for a 1-0 lead as Perquimans found itself behind for a second straight game.
Collin Huss broke a string of seven straight batters retired by the Pirates’ Jakob Meads with a one-out double and scored two pitches later when Landon Hahn singled to left field.
Meads walked the next batter, but he had a strikeout and ground out of the next two batters to get to the end of the inning in what would turn into a big-time championship performance from the senior.
And then, the Perquimans (31-2) offense that most are accustomed to seeing officially showed up to the state championship series in the next half-inning.
It was jump-started by who else by Macon Winslow, whose batting average has been north of .600 this season.
The catcher came up with a huge two-out RBI single to left-center field to score Maddux Thach and tie the game 1-1.
“He’s been big all season, man,” Roberson said. “He’s an amazing player, amazing catcher and tremendous hitter. He’s done it all year long.”
Jett Winslow followed suit with his own two-out single for two runners on base, including Jacob Askew as Macon’s pinch-runner.
Meads joined in with his own big RBI single to give Perquimans a 2-1 lead and then it suddenly became 3-1 when the throw toward home bounced off the Cherryville catcher and out of play in the Perquimans dugout.
Finally, a team with a season full of putting up crooked-number innings got one in the three-game series.
“That’s how you win big games,” Roberson said.
The Pirates then began and left the fourth inning with the same 3-1 lead.
In the fifth, Meads gave up back-to-back one-out hits, prompting Roberson to bring Tanner Thach in to pitch. It wouldn’t be the last time Meads was heard from on Saturday.
Thach still had 32 pitches left of eligibility for the weekend and used 12 of them to get two batters out keeping the advantage the same.
In the bottom of the fifth, Macon Winslow got his second hit of the day as he launched a one-hopper off the left-center field fence for a one-out double.
With runners on the corners, Meads, once again, had a one-run single for a 4-1 Perquimans lead.
“(Meads) showed the toughness of a champion,” Roberson said. “That’s the guy I want with me if I’m going to war. That’s the guy. He was willing to do whatever it took; come pitch, go play left (field), give me an at-bat. Whatever it was, ‘Coach, I’m ready. I’m going to bring you home.’ Hats off to that kid today for his mental toughness.”
“There’s no better feeling in the world than that adrenaline rush you get in games like this,” Meads added. “There’s nothing like it in this world I can ever compare the feeling of going up there and successfully getting a hit to get a run to help your team out.”
Jackson Russell added a one-run single immediately after and an error on an attempted double play of Eli Gregory forced in another run to make it 6-1 Perquimans after five.
Maddux Thach came in to pitch the top of the sixth and a walk and a couple of errors put bases loaded for the Ironmen, so his older brother Tanner Thach, playing first base, was legally able to switch back to pitcher.
Thach’s first pitch was a Huss one-out single and a ground out to second in the next at-bat made it 6-3, but Thach got out of the jam after that.
With three outs to go for a second straight championship, Thach got the next two outs relatively quickly but an infield single and walk used up his pitch count and back to the mound came Meads.
Meads threw 14 pitches in Game 2 earlier in the day and threw 70 in his 4.1 inning start of Game 3 striking out six, allowing five hits and catching a line drive that went right back to him for a highlight play in the midst of it.
A couple pitches into Meads’ second Game 3 appearance, a Tobias Miller fly ball to center field was caught by Jackson Russell, allowing Meads to finish what he started, and the championship celebration began.
It was the exact kind of response to the Game 2 loss that Roberson was looking for from his players.
“I just told them, ‘Hey look, man, we’ve been together this long, just leave it on the field, go back to having fun. Just be loose and play your game, play for each other, be there for each other, love each other,’” Roberson said, “and they did that.
“They played for each other, what a team win. Everybody contributed. Just an amazing, amazing experience.”
It was a fitting way for the nine seniors who have played with each other well before high school to go out.
Ty Nixon, Jackson Russell, Eli Gregory, Colby Brown, Jakob Meads, Mason Byrum, Jett Winslow, Trent Byrum and Tanner Thach finish their high school careers helping lead the program to back-to-back championships.
They did one better than the 1964 Perquimans Pirates who also reached the final round for a second year in a row, but couldn’t complete the repeat after winning in 1963.
That team featured the late former major leaguer Jim “Catfish” Hunter, the great uncle of Roberson, and Wayne Winslow, Jett Winslow’s grandfather.
“It feels great to do what he did and even more and set school history for sure,” Jett Winslow, one of the 2022 team's most vocal leaders, said.
Winslow, Meads and Thach all mentioned after the game how the same group of guys have played baseball with each other ever since they were much younger.
It’s an end of an era and even more so for some as Meads noted he’s done with baseball after Saturday’s championship celebration.
(Perquimans baseball’s) meant everything to me since I was eight or nine years old,” Meads said. “We were grown up in Pirate baseball. It means a lot and I was raised basically off of it. It's something I’ll always have inside of me.”
For someone like Thach, his baseball career seems far from over. He’s set to play for UNC-Wilmington next spring, and even the Edenton Steamers this summer.
An illustrious high school baseball career saw the lefty dominate on the mound time after time to go along with 12 home runs at the plate this season.
On top of that, he’s not only a back-to-back champion; he’s also a back-to-back state championship most valuable player thanks in large part to a complete game one-hitter in Game 1 Friday night.
He, justifiably so, cares far more about the team’s historic achievement than the individual accolade.
“It feels so awesome,” Thach said. “Dream come true. I’ve been playing with these guys my whole life. Not every high school senior gets to go out with tears of joy, so that's what we were looking for and we got it.”