HERTFORD — Before the Perquimans baseball team won its home game against defending 3A NCHSAA state champion J.H. Rose 6-1 on Friday night, the Pirates got to celebrate their own 2021 1A title one more time.
All coaches and 17 players from the team, including four who graduated — Dylan Cox, Avery Biggs, Landon Gregory and Bryson Sawyer — that defeated East Surry in two games last June in the state championship series, received their state championship rings at Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field in a pregame ceremony held in front of friends and family.
It was a ceremony that they hoped would happen during a Perquimans football game in the fall, but the rings were not available then, so coach Justin Roberson noted school administrators thought Friday night would be a good time for the presentation.
It was worth the wait for the players and coaches.
“The ring is awesome,” Roberson said. “I’m glad the kids finally got them.”
More than $5,000 was raised for the rings. Perquimans County commissioners approve spending $4,000 in county funds on the rings.
Also receiving a ring were athletic trainer Amanda Lankford and “honorary coach” Ty Roberson, coach Roberson’s son.
“I think my little man is just as happy as I am about getting his, so it’s a cool moment,” Roberson said.
Roberson was also honored with a plaque during the ceremony for his 200th win as head coach, which occurred during the state championship series.
Among the 13 current players who received their rings on Friday were senior Tanner Thach and junior Trenton Sawyer. Both said they were looking forward to getting their championship ring.
“It’s pretty nice,” Sawyer said. “It’s a great opportunity for us.”
Sawyer acknowledged he’ll likely wear the ring a lot.
Thach, who was named the 2021 state championship’s most valuable player, called getting his ring “amazing.”
“It looks better than I would have ever thought,” he said. “And I’m just so thankful to get it and just so thankful to be a state champion. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Despite the long wait, Thach was happy the team received their rings on the same day they defeated the 3A champions, J.H Rose.
“I’m glad we did it on this day because I wanted that game before that ring,” Thach said.
The state championship bling is not the only new thing coming to Perquimans baseball this season.
Although school officials had hoped it would be finished in time for the start of the season, Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field’s new grandstand will be ready behind home plate in a few weeks.
Roberson noted that the last he heard was that the bleachers, which will feature a press box and a roof covering the top six rows, should be in place on March 21.
“Everything that we can do has already been done,” Roberson said. “Just waiting on the company to come and put it in.”
If the 470-seat grandstand is in place by March 21, Pirate fans should be able to use it on Wednesday, March 23, when Perquimans takes on Bear Grass Charter.
That game will be the first of a three-game homestand: the Pirates take on North East Carolina Prep the following Friday and Tarboro the following Tuesday.