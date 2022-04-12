HERTFORD — Friday night would have been the late Jim “Catfish” Hunter’s 76th birthday.
So it was fitting that on the same day, the high school baseball field named in his honor at Perquimans County High School held its first baseball game with a major upgrade for Pirate baseball fans.
A new 300-person grandstand behind home plate, complete with a small press box and overhanging roof, was put to use for the first time as the Pirates defeated Bertie 15-0 in five innings in front of a solid crowd.
“You look at the past few years and the things that have been done,” Perquimans head baseball coach and athletic director Justin Roberson said. “The brand new football facility, next year we’re getting a brand new track. Ten or 15 years ago, we got a brand new gym. I mean who else in this area is pouring into their kids, athletes, the way this community is? It’s a special place to be and I’m blessed to be from this county.”
Friday’s game began a little later than the scheduled 7 p.m. start time thanks to rain showers that passed through the region. Prior to the game, the school held a ribbon cutting for both the grandstand and new press box.
The press box was dedicated to former Perquimans High School head baseball coaches Bobby Carter, who led the Pirates from 1961 to 1968, and W.G. “Pete” Hunter, who coached them from 1969 to 1987.
Kristie Thach, the school’s head volleyball coach who also has been the baseball team’s public address announcer at Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field for the past decade, gave the view from atop the grandstand a big thumbs up.
“It’s a great view,” Thach said.
Thach noted that the new press box offers a better view than the field’s former off-centered press box. She also was thankful it’s both heated and air conditioned.
“I’m really excited and thankful for all the people that donated money to make this a reality,” she said. “It’s something we’ve dreamed of for a long time and I’m just proud I get to use it.”
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation spearheaded the fundraising effort for the new grandstand and press box project that began last July. The largest contributor to the $250,000 project was Dr. William P. Nixon, who donated $50,000.
Nixon had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch Friday night to Leary Winslow, who donated $25,000 to the project.
Nixon played baseball for the Pirates from 1956 to 1960, while Winslow played from 1994 to 1997.
Another $25,000 was donated through the Jim “Catfish” Hunter Memorial Fund and the rest was donated by Perquimans residents and school supporters.
Part of Friday’s festivities included Hunter’s grandchildren releasing balloons, including Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees balloons, near the pitcher’s mound. Hunter pitched for those teams during his storied Major League Baseball career.
“It’s amazing,” Roberson said, of the community support for the Pirates Friday night. “I love this community, love this town, love this county. I don’t want to ever coach anywhere else the rest of my life.”
While the grandstand at Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field got a big upgrade, the product on the field was little changed Friday night from what it’s been all season long.
Perquimans’ 15-0 win over Bertie (2-11, 1-6 Four Rivers Conference), which included a nine-run first inning and a 3-for-4 day by Jett Winslow, ran the defending state champions’ unbeaten string to 15-0 and 8-0 in the FRC.
Tanner Thach started on the mound for the Pirates, striking out six straight batters in two innings of work. Jakob Meads pitched the next two innings, striking out four.
Both pitchers seemed to like the new backdrop behind their catcher Macon Winslow.
“It’s awesome. It feels like we’re in a huge stadium, like a college stadium,” Thach said. “I just want to thank all the people that donated and supported us for that. Just blessed to play in front of it.”
“It just shows us what the community can do coming together and putting something like that up,” Meads added.
Eli Gregory capped things off on the mound in the fifth inning giving up one hit and striking out two.
Friday was the 10th straight game Perquimans has held its opponent scoreless. The Pirates have yet to allow a run in conference play and have 10-run-ruled their opponent in eight of those 10 games.
“With Jakob, Eli, Tanner and Trenton (Sawyer), they give us solid innings,” Roberson said. “They throw the ball across the plate, mix it up and give us a chance to win every game. It’s all we can ask and we’re playing pretty good defense behind them. It’s a pretty great feat to do 10 games in a row.”