When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with cardiac arrest in a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, what ensued was one of the most emotional nights imaginable in any sport.
Players on both teams were seen on their knees crying and praying, ESPN commentators were at a loss for words as the game was delayed and later canceled, and the event took social media by storm as support for Hamlin poured in.
Fortunately, Hamlin’s story had a positive ending: he recovered after being rushed to a Cincinnati hospital. He's since made numerous speeches about the awful experience, thanking those paramedics and doctors who worked to save his life.
Hamlin's on-field health crisis hit home for athletic trainers across the country. Perquimans County High School and John A. Holmes athletic trainers Amanda Lankford and Courtney Phelps, respectively, were not watching the Bills-Bengals game, but like many around the country, they soon learned of Hamlin's unfolding health emergency.
Lankford, 26, and in her fifth year at Perquimans, was advised of Hamlin's emergency via text messages from athletic trainer friends she had met at East Carolina University.
Phelps, 37, was watching something else on TV when her husband got her attention.
“He rewinds it for me to watch it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he (Hamlin) went into cardiac arrest,’” Phelps said. “He was like ‘How do you know that?’ ‘Because of just how he didn’t get hit in the head. It’s not anything else, it has to be that.’”
Phelps, who has been the Aces’ athletic trainer since June 2020 after 11 years at Currituck County High School, said her parents happened to be at her house that evening. She said her mother, watching the training staff and EMTs on the field scramble to restart Hamlin's heart, told her, “that would be you.”
“I had goosebumps, honestly,” Phelps said. “I’m sitting there watching all this happen and I’m like, 'that could easily happen to one of my athletes.' Of course that thought crosses your mind.”
Lankford acknowledges that her biggest fear as an athletic trainer is being in a situation similar to the one the world watched unfold on the field the night of the Bills-Bengals game.
“Me being the athletic trainer that potentially could have to give CPR in a situation like that, I just felt for that athletic trainer that went through that, I felt for the family, I felt for the (player's) teammates,” she said. “It was hard to watch, but I feel confident that we are prepared to hopefully handle a situation like that. God forbid it ever arose.”
While neither Lankford nor Phelps has experienced a situation like Hamlin’s, both feel confident they'd be prepared if one happened. Both trainers have quick access to lifesaving equipment like automated external defibrillators, or AEDs. Lankford noted that Perquimans has an AED as well as an oxygen tank available on the sideline of all sporting events at the school.
The two certified athletic trainers also take very seriously what's called an emergency action plan.
Prior to every school year, both Lankford and Phelps meet with their respective high school’s coaches, who also must be certified in CPR, and with their county emergency medical services personnel. They discuss the steps to be taken and protocols to be followed should a serious incident happen at a game.
Lankford and Phelps even teamed up this past summer with Bertie High School athletic trainer Marlee Sloan for a joint session that also included EMS personnel. The session, held at John A. Holmes, specifically covered what should be done in the case of cardiac arrest.
“We went over several scenarios with EMS and practiced what our role was so EMS knew what we were doing and, in turn, we’d see what EMS is doing when they get here,” Phelps said. “That way we can be a fluid, functioning team and give these kids the care that they need and get them where they need to be.”
Despite feeling properly trained and equipped to deal with on-field health situations, both Phelps and Lankford said the Hamlin incident had prompted them to go back and reassess their response procedures.
“Our eyes definitely opened to it and I definitely assessed, 'OK, where are we weak? Where are we strong? What do we need to improve?'” Lankford said. “And honestly, I feel very confident with where we are because we’ve always taken those precautions with our emergency action plan.”
Phelps noted there has been a lot of improvement in school athletic training since 2009. Not only are far more schools in northeast North Carolina equipped with trainers, there are now better concussion protocols in place to ensure injured athletes are cleared by a medical professional before they return to the playing field.
“I have now created a new protocol because of (Hamlin’s injury),” Phelps said. “I didn’t really feel like there was a gap in anything, I just felt that it could be better.”
The new protocol involves going over her EAP and training on hands-only CPR with student-athletes, something she had never done until the lead up to this spring's sports season. Moving forward, she plans to talk to student-athletes prior to every sports season.
Phelps, the representative for region 1 of the NC High School Athletic Association' sports medicine advisory committee, noted the most serious injuries she’s dealt with in her 15-year career were a concussion and broken jaw, a lower-leg fracture and a cervical spine injury.
Lankford said she also had to respond to a case of rhabdomyolysis — treatment for a serious medical condition where damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood.
“I hope I never have to do what that athletic trainer did for Damar Hamlin, but I feel like we’re prepared if we have to,” Lankford said.