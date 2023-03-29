When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with cardiac arrest in a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, what ensued was one of the most emotional nights imaginable in any sport.

Players on both teams were seen on their knees crying and praying, ESPN commentators were at a loss for words as the game was delayed and later canceled, and the event took social media by storm as support for Hamlin poured in.