EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced four new pitchers to their 2020 roster including Ryan Kutz and Eddie Shores of Davidson College along with Nic Roser and Derrius York of Catawba Valley Community College.
After an abrupt end to his freshman season with the Davidson College Wildcats, Ryan Kutz looks to get into a groove of his own.
The right-handed rising sophomore saw very limited action in his first collegiate season. Over two mound appearances, Kutz totaled 1.0 innings pitched, striking out one batter and allowing just two hits to opposing batters. Prior to college, Kutz grew up in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania and attended Lower Dauphin High School where he played four years of varsity baseball and football. Kutz was superb on the mound for the Falcons for all four years and concluded his senior season with a career ERA of 2.06. In 2018, Kutz was a significant figure in the Falcons success, helping them to a Mid-Penn conference championship victory. The Falcons went on to finish as state runners-up in the same year.
Accompanying Kutz from Davidson College is fellow freshman pitcher Eddie Shores. Similar to Kutz, Shores saw limited action in his first collegiate season.
In two total mound appearances he totaled 1.0 innings of work against NC Central and Lafayette. Against Lafayette, Shores struck out one and allowed just one hit. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Shores attended Atlanta’s Westminster where he competed at the varsity level for three years. Shores served as the team captain in 2019 and played a major role in Westminster’s 2018 season when they finished as Georgia’s AAA state runner-up. Shores also served as Westminster’s junior varsity basketball team captain for one season.
“Ryan and Ed are very exciting freshmen arms for us, and two guys that possess a great deal of talent,” said Steamers Head Coach Marshall McDonald. “Both have the ability to make life very difficult for the opposing hitter with the legitimate swing and miss stuff they bring to the table. We’re all looking forward to seeing them grow this summer!”
From Catawba Valley Community College come another duo of strong arms for the Steamers in 202, rising redshirt junior Nic Roser and rising junior Derrius York. Roser, a 6’2” right hander out of Mt. Holly, North Carolina, is coming off a solid shortened season with the Red Hawks.
In six appearances in 2020, Roser collected 8.2 innings of mound work. Roser allowed only 4 earned runs in those 8.2 innings without allowing any home runs, striking out 10 batters including six in conference play and walking only one opponent. Prior to his season at Catawba Valley CC, Roser played his inauguaral collegiate season with Wake Tech.
Roser was nothing short of dominant on the mound in his one season with the Eagles. In nine appearance, Roser totaled 10.1 innings and earned an astounding ERA of 0.87 and struck out 17 opponents.
Roser played his high school baseball for Lincoln Carter where played both baseball and basketball. On the diamond, he impressed on both sides of the ball.
Roser tallied a .416 batting average with five home runs in his senior season. In 2017, Roser helped to lead the Eagles to a conference championship.
The Snellville, Georgia native Derrius York joins Roser as both look to show all of Edenton what Catawba Valley baseball boasts in their pitching arsenal.
York saw less action on the mound than Roser in 2020 but still drew some serious attention. In just three mound appearances and 2.1 innings of work, York achieved a 3.86 ERA and struck out two opponents. Similar to Roser, York also transferred to Catawba Valley CC. York played his first season of college baseball for the Erskine College Fleet.
York attended and played his high school baseball for Brockwood. In his senior season, York recorded a 1.30 ERA and spearheaded the Broncos to a 27-5 overall record. York was a tremendously significant figure in the Broncos 2017 and 2018 region championship seasons.
“Derrius and Nick are two unique arms from CVCC,” explained McDonald. “Both with plus off speed and ability to sneak the fastball by people is going to be huge this summer! They are going to get a lot of quality innings as Steamers!”