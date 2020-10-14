The Classic Moth Boat Nationals concluded Saturday.
Normally the competition is decided over two days.
Because of inclement weather Sunday with rain and little wind, the winners for each division were decided by results from Saturday’s competition on the Pasquotank River.
Mike Parsons won the Generation 2 division competition. Joe Bousquet was second and Parker Purrington placed third.
George Albaugh won the Generation 1 division. Bob Patterson finished second, while Sam Moncla placed third.
The Vintage Class competition only had one competitor this year in Bill Boyle.
Parsons was also named the national champion of the competition.
Parsons is a repeat national champion.
In the women’s division, Emma Mayer had the best performance, Valeriee Turbett was second, while Maggie Mayer placed third.
Moncla also was the top performer in the youth division. Mayer was second and Mathew Pancek placed third.
The nationals were initially scheduled for last month, but were postponed due to inclement weather.