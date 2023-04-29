In just under a month, the River City Skippers will be playing their first ever baseball games in the Old North State League.
With that, the Elizabeth City-based team has its roster set in place.
It is dominated by familiar names to those in the know about the northeast North Carolina high school and college baseball scene.
To start, several who call Knobbs Creek Park their home field for their college names will call the park their home field for Old North State League games too as the Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team is well represented on the Skippers.
Mustangs pitchers Andrew Copeland, Cole Langley and infielder Zachary Trump are on the first edition of River City.
Langley also fits the bill of former or current high school talent from the area joining the team as he is one year removed from playing for Albemarle School.
Josh Wise, currently a member of Pasquotank High School’s team, will be a pitcher on the team as well as Methodist University’s Tanner Simpson, who is another former member of Albemarle School baseball.
Simpson played for the Norfolk Redbirds last season in the Premier Collegiate League, which includes the Edenton Steamers.
Joining Langley, Simpson and Wise on the pitch staff are Chowan’s Matthew Lovitt, Landon Oughton and Lesley University’s Khalil Reynolds.
Catchers on the roster include Wheeling University’s Juan Almonte, Virginia Peninsula Community College’s Charles Harmon, Jefferson College (Mo.)’s Joe Hoerchler and Bryan & Stratton’s Noah Simpson (formerly of First Flight).
In the infield are Miami University Hamilton (Oh.)’s Macrae Durban, Lincoln (Pa.)’s Jaden Greenidge, Jefferson’s Colby Ott, Mercyhurst’s Jayden Walker, MACU’s Trump, Chowan’s Rowan Hudson and Ethan Robinson.
Including Wise’s commitment to Chowan, the Hawks have the most representation on River city with five total players.
In the outfield are Lincoln (Pa.)’s Jalen Greenidge, Davis & Elkins’ Roy Kegley, Rockhurst (Mo.)’s Cole Wagner, Jefferson’s Jack Matousek and Hunter Sherman.
The Daily Advance was unable to confirm that this was the finalized roster for the upcoming inaugural River City Skippers season.
River City’s first game is set to be on the road against the Clayton Clovers on Friday, May 26, before its first ever home opener on Saturday, May 27, at Knobbs Creek against the Goldsboro Wingmen.
