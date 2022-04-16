Saturday-Monday's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Apr 16, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SaturdayHIGH SCHOOLBaseballAlbemarle Easter Tournament at Gates County High SchoolPasquotank vs. Gates, 10 a.m.Camden vs. Northeastern, 1 p.m.Perquimans vs. Hertford County, 4 p.m.Currituck vs. Southampton (Va.), 7 p.m.SoftballAlbemarle Easter tournament at John A. Holmes High SchoolJohn A. Holmes vs. Southampton Academy (Va.), 11 a.m.Perquimans vs. Lawrence Academy, 1 p.m.John A. Holmes/Southampton loser vs. Perquimans/Lawrence loser, 3 p.m.John A. Holmes/Southampton winner vs. Perquimans/Lawrence winner, 5 p.m.COLLEGEBaseballBob Jones at Mid-Atlantic Christian, doubleheader, 12 p.m.MondayHIGH SCHOOLBaseballAlbemarle Easter Tournament at Gates County High SchoolPasquotank/Gates loser vs. Camden/Northeastern loser, 10 a.m.Perquimans/Hertford loser vs. Southampton/Currituck loser, 1 p.m.Perquimans/Hertford winner vs. Southampton/Currituck winner, 4 p.m.Pasquotank/Gates winner vs. Camden/Northeastern winner, 7 p.m.SoftballAlbemarle Easter Tournament at John A. Holmes High SchoolSeventh-place game, 11 a.m.Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.Third-place game, 3 p.m.Championship game, 5 p.m.COLLEGEBaseballMid-Atlantic Christian at Thomas Nelson CC, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Perquimans Albemarle Easter Tournament Sport Currituck Game Hertford County Loser John A. Holmes High School David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCamden child, 8, dies after 'tragic' accidentEC shooting incident may be on videoSoldier charged with desertion held at Currituck jailCity to remove four speed bumps on West Main StreetEC police confirm Spencer suspect in Big Lots parking lot fatal shootingNo Brown parade after NAACP nixes both city optionsGreene not letting 'American Idol' elimination deter her from her dreamsCamden family loses home, 'everything' in Tuesday fireJWF Industries chooses Rocky Hock site for facilityEC police arrest city man in Friday's shooting of juvenile Images