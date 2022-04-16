Saturday

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Albemarle Easter Tournament at Gates County High School

Pasquotank vs. Gates, 10 a.m.

Camden vs. Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Perquimans vs. Hertford County, 4 p.m.

Currituck vs. Southampton (Va.), 7 p.m.

Softball

Albemarle Easter tournament at John A. Holmes High School

John A. Holmes vs. Southampton Academy (Va.), 11 a.m.

Perquimans vs. Lawrence Academy, 1 p.m.

John A. Holmes/Southampton loser vs. Perquimans/Lawrence loser, 3 p.m.

John A. Holmes/Southampton winner vs. Perquimans/Lawrence winner, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Bob Jones at Mid-Atlantic Christian, doubleheader, 12 p.m.


Monday

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Albemarle Easter Tournament at Gates County High School

Pasquotank/Gates loser vs. Camden/Northeastern loser, 10 a.m.

Perquimans/Hertford loser vs. Southampton/Currituck loser, 1 p.m.

Perquimans/Hertford winner vs. Southampton/Currituck winner, 4 p.m.

Pasquotank/Gates winner vs. Camden/Northeastern winner, 7 p.m.

Softball

Albemarle Easter Tournament at John A. Holmes High School

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship game, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Thomas Nelson CC, 5 p.m.