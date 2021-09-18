Saturday’s Games
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
Virginia Endless Summer Tournament at TBA
Currituck vs. TBA, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE
Football
Erskine at Chowan, 1 p.m.
ECSU at Norfolk State, 6 p.m.
Area Games
Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Furman at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Patrick Henry College at MACU, 2 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Trinity Washington at MACU, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Soccer
Camden at First Flight, 5 p.m.
Perquimans at Bear Grass Charter, 5 p.m.
John A. Holmes at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Manteo at Hertford County, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Pasquotank vs. Northeastern at TBA, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women’s Volleyball
MACU at ECSU, 6 p.m.