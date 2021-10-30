Saturday’s Games

HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

NCHSAA East Regional

Class 3A at Northeast Creek Park in Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Class 2A at South Lenoir High School, 10:45 a.m.

Class 1A at Pamlico County High School, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

NCHSAA Individual State Championship Tournament

Class 2A at Ting Park in Holly Springs, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

NCHSAA Playoffs, Fourth Round

Class 1A

Roxboro Community School at Perquimans, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Midway at Camden, 5 p.m.

NCISAA State Championship

Class 1A

Albemarle School at Pungo Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Football

Virginia Union at ECSU, 1 p.m.


Chowan at Virginia State, 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

MACU at The Crown College, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Soccer

NCHSAA Playoffs, First Round

Class 1A

Perquimans at Lakewood, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

North Lenoir at Manteo, 5 p.m.

Camden at Roanoke Rapids, 6 p.m.

Pasquotank at James Kenan, TBA

Cummings at Northeastern, 5:30 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Greene Central, TBA

Class 3A

Rocky Mount at First Flight, 5 p.m.

Currituck at Charles B. Aycock, TBA

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball — Exhibition

ECSU at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.