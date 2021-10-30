Saturday’s Games
HIGH SCHOOL
Cross Country
NCHSAA East Regional
Class 3A at Northeast Creek Park in Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Class 2A at South Lenoir High School, 10:45 a.m.
Class 1A at Pamlico County High School, 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis
NCHSAA Individual State Championship Tournament
Class 2A at Ting Park in Holly Springs, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
NCHSAA Playoffs, Fourth Round
Class 1A
Roxboro Community School at Perquimans, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Midway at Camden, 5 p.m.
NCISAA State Championship
Class 1A
Albemarle School at Pungo Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE
Football
Virginia Union at ECSU, 1 p.m.
Chowan at Virginia State, 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
MACU at The Crown College, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Soccer
NCHSAA Playoffs, First Round
Class 1A
Perquimans at Lakewood, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
North Lenoir at Manteo, 5 p.m.
Camden at Roanoke Rapids, 6 p.m.
Pasquotank at James Kenan, TBA
Cummings at Northeastern, 5:30 p.m.
John A. Holmes at Greene Central, TBA
Class 3A
Rocky Mount at First Flight, 5 p.m.
Currituck at Charles B. Aycock, TBA
COLLEGE
Men’s Basketball — Exhibition
ECSU at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.