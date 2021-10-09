Saturday’s Games
COLLEGE
Football
Bowie State at Chowan, 1 p.m.
ECSU at Virginia State, 6 p.m.
Area Games
Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Florida State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 6 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Tournament at MACU
Christendom vs. MACU, noon
Lenoir Community College at MACU, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
COLLEGE
Men’s Soccer
Paul D. Camp Community College at MACU, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Soccer
Rock Church at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.
Northeastern vs. John A. Holmes at Edenton Purser Soccer Complex, 5 p.m.
Currituck vs. Camden at Camden Community Park, 5 p.m.
First Flight at Manteo, 5 p.m.
Perquimans at Gates, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Northeastern Coastal Conference Class 3A Regional individual qualifier tournament
Currituck at First Flight, 4 p.m.
Northeastern Coastal Conference Class 2A Regional individual qualifier tournament
Manteo, Hertford County, Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women’s Volleyball
ECSU at Virginia State, 6 p.m.