DATAW ISLAND, S.C. — Katherine Schuster of Kill Devil Hills came from seven shots back in Round 2 of the 54th Twin State’s Junior Girl’s Championship to claim her second CGA title on Tuesday. Schuster, the 2019 N.C. Junior Girls’ Champion and 2018 Carolinas Junior Girls’ Player of the Year, finished the tournament at 1-under-par, 143 total.
The tournament was held at Dataw Island Golf Club in Dataw Island, South Carolina.
Schuster, a student at First Flight High School, shot a solid 1-over-par, 73 in Round 1, but fought her way to the top of the leaderboard by firing a 2-under-par, 70 in today’s final round.
“I feel so blessed and excited to have won this tournament. I have so many close friends that have won this tournament in the past few years, so it’s really exciting to have my name on the same trophy,” Schuster said.
Schuster started off the day with three birdies on the front nine, then made her way to No. 15 and had to pause her round due to a short rain delay. Maggie Watts, CGA Director of Women’s Golf said, “Right before the rain delay, I told Katherine to pick up her ball and go to the shelter to wait. She said, ‘Can I go out and check my line?’ I said ‘ No go back to the shelter!’ That is just the perfect example of Katherine, a fierce competitor,” Watts said.
Schuster said that during the rain delay, while she doesn’t typically like to socialize during her tournament rounds, she got to talk to her future teammate, Isabella Rawl.
“We really got to bond; we’re even closer friends than we were before,” Schuster said.
Schuster said that while she has been going through a little bit of a swing change, she wasn’t feeling her best during round one.
“I just tried to bear down and get it in the hole,“ Schuster said.
Schuster has a busy summer coming up, competing in the Donna Andrews Invitational, North South Women’s Amateur, Western Women’s Amateur, and an AJGA event in Missouri.
In second place, Chloe Holder of Anderson, S.C. finished with a final score of 144, even par. Holder is the reigning Vicki DiSantis Junior Girls’ champion which has been rescheduled to November 28-29, 2020.
Tied for third place was Emma Schimpf of Daniel Island, S.C. and Alexia Siehl of Fort Mill, S.C. who both finished at two-over-par for the tournament for a total score of 146.