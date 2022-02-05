On Thursday afternoon in the Northeastern High School gymnasium, six Northeastern football players officially signed to play football at the next level.

Jordan Jones, Kaevon Freshwater and D'Andre Tolson all signed to play at St. Augustine's University.

E.J. Gatling is headed to play at Chowan, Ahmad Fisher will head to Fayetteville State and Jamison Fletcher will get a shot at a full scholarship at North Carolina State.