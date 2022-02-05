Six Eagles sign to play collegiate football From staff reports David Gough Author email Feb 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Northeastern's Jamison Fletcher signs to play at North Carolina State in the NHS gym, Thursday afternoon. Submitted Photo Northeastern's Kaevon Freshwater signs to play football at St. Augustine's University in the NHS gym, Thursday afternoon. Submitted Photo Northeastern's Jordan Jones signs to play football at St. Augustine's University in the NHS gym, Thursday afternoon. Submitted Photo Northeastern's Ahmad Fisher signs to play football at Fayetteville State University in the NHS gym, Thursday afternoon. Submitted Photo Northeastern's E.J. Gatling signs to play football at Chowan University in the NHS gym, Thursday afternoon. Submitted Photo Northeastern's D'Andre Tolson signs to play with St. Augustine's University in the NHS gym, Thursday afternoon. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Thursday afternoon in the Northeastern High School gymnasium, six Northeastern football players officially signed to play football at the next level.Jordan Jones, Kaevon Freshwater and D'Andre Tolson all signed to play at St. Augustine's University.E.J. Gatling is headed to play at Chowan, Ahmad Fisher will head to Fayetteville State and Jamison Fletcher will get a shot at a full scholarship at North Carolina State. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Player Football Jordan Jones Kaevon Freshwater Sport D' Ahmad Fisher Andre Tolson David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPoor leadership causing EMS personnel shortageCorrections officer at PCI collapses, dies after responding to incidentCurrituck Animal Control seizes 61 dogs, charges kennel owner with 78 animal welfare violationsHanig: Construction to start on long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge in 202316 years after failed referendum, Currituck to explore unified gov't againNew London calling: Boose to attend Coast Guard AcademyMoyock man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minorAtkins declares candidacy for sheriffPasquotank sheriff files failure-to-appear chargesEC police probe after bullet fragment found in city building Images