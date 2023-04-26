For the first time in four years, northeast North Carolina held a Special Olympics event on Tuesday.
It took place from morning to the early afternoon on Northeastern High School’s football field.
Local Coordinators Stephanie Crank, Crystal Doran, both of Camden County Schools, and Stefan Bill of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools got the ball rolling for Tuesday’s spring games around last Thanksgiving.
Until then, the COVID-19 pandemic had put the event on hold since 2019 and the three coordinators stepped into their new roles to make it happen.
“We’re happy to get it up and running again,” Crank, a Camden Intermediate School teacher, said. “Just excited to welcome all the counties and all the students back.”
There were 87 students from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, Gates and Perquimans that participated Tuesday.
The event began with students, along with teachers and volunteers, parading behind the Northeastern High School Color Guard on the track.
Directly behind the color guard was Pasquotank County High School senior Gabrielle Cleghorn, who, with help, carried the torch and lit the cauldron at midfield.
Events eventually got underway Tuesday morning including tennis ball throwing, softball throwing, long jumping, running, walking and wheelchair races.
Among the many winners of the day was Camden Intermediate School’s Jackson Freeland,
The 13 year old won first place in the tennis ball-throwing event and in the 25-meter run, while also competing in the softball event.
Shortly after winning the tennis ball event, he said wearing his medal was “awesome.”
“It’s good, it’s been good all day and that’s it!” Freeland said about the Special Olympics event.
In the five months since last Thanksgiving, Crank, Doran and Bill had to do a lot to make Tuesday possible. They reached out to see who was interested in the return of the event, how many could realistically compete in it from each school and then the athletes were trained in their respective sports so they’d be prepared for Tuesday.
They also formed a group of volunteers, many of which were recognizable high school athletes in the area, and made sure they knew their roles and responsibilities for the event.
“Took a lot of man hours, a lot of planning,” Crank said.
The combination of counties involved Tuesday, Crank noted, is not necessarily similar to how many others involved with Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) do it as bigger counties can put together their own events.
But with the smaller size of the counties in this region of the state, it worked out better to get everyone together.
Crank was pleased with how the day turned out whether it be because of participation, support or even just the sunny, 60-degree weather.
“I’m thrilled we have the amount of students that we have, the parents that have come out,” Crank said. “I’m very excited to see lots of our community come out and support us. I’m very, very happy to hear positive reviews. Of course, we all have things we need to grow from, but it has been a wonderful day.
“I love seeing the athletes perform to the best of their abilities. I love showcasing these students and all their hidden talents. So I’m really excited to be here, be a part of it and have the opportunity to help plan this event for these students today.”
For the local coordinators, it’s only the beginning of what they want to do with the Special Olympics in this region.
They’re looking to expand past just doing the spring games and introducing more sports like bowling and bocce ball.
She hopes for the community support to continue with fundraising efforts for more events they could potentially host for area students in the near future.
“We’re interested in growing it, it just takes time and resources,” Crank said. “We have the passion, the motivation and drive to do it, so we’re just going to start planning. We’re all at the ground level working up.”