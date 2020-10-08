The annual Moth Boat Nationals will take place on the Pasquotank River Saturday and Sunday. The staging area is located at 900 Riverside Ave. in Elizabeth City.
The nationals was initially scheduled to be held Sept. 19-20, but was postponed because of inclement weather.
Competition begins Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.
According to the Classic Moth Boat Association website, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be expected for all skippers and spectators.
Vintage, Generation I Classic and Generation II Classic are the three divisions that will be contested.
COLONIAL TENNIS
The Colonial Invitational tennis tournament will be held in Edenton at the John A. Holmes High School tennis courts Saturday and Sunday.
Matches begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the finals scheduled to be held Sunday.
Tournament organizer Kermit Nixon credits local tennis players along with donations from local businesses for assisting in repairing the courts.
The courts sustained damage from Hurricane Dorian last year.