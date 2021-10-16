Saturday’s Games

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

NCCAA 1A Tournament at Victory Christian

Victory Christian vs. TBD, TBA

Boys Soccer

NCCAA 1A Tournament at Victory Christian

Victory Christian vs. TBD, TBA

COLLEGE

Football

ECSU at Lincoln (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Virginia Union at Chowan, 1 p.m.

Area Games

Duke at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

Virginia-Lynchburg at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.


Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

N.C. State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

MACU at Regent, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

Tarheel Independent Conference championships at TBA, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Manteo at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.

Camden at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Currituck, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Northeastern at Currituck, 5:30 p.m.