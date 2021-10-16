Saturday’s Games
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
NCCAA 1A Tournament at Victory Christian
Victory Christian vs. TBD, TBA
Boys Soccer
NCCAA 1A Tournament at Victory Christian
Victory Christian vs. TBD, TBA
COLLEGE
Football
ECSU at Lincoln (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Virginia Union at Chowan, 1 p.m.
Area Games
Duke at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.
Virginia-Lynchburg at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.
Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
N.C. State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
MACU at Regent, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
HIGH SCHOOL
Cross Country
Tarheel Independent Conference championships at TBA, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Manteo at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.
Camden at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
John A. Holmes at Currituck, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Northeastern at Currituck, 5:30 p.m.