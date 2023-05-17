...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Robbie Beckner, shown here during the Bruins’ 2A second-round home win over South Columbus on Friday, and the Camden baseball team beat North Lenoir on the road to advance to the 2A NCHSAA fourth round.
LAGRANGE — The Camden baseball team stunned No. 4 North Lenoir with seven runs in the final inning of Tuesday night’s 2A NCHSAA third-round playoff game for a 7-2 upset victory.
The No. 21 Bruins (16-9) trailed the No. 4 Hawks (17-5) 2-0 going into the final inning before ripping off seven runs.
North Lenoir had initially taken a 1-0 lead in the first and tacked on its second run in the fifth for a 2-0 lead.
Camden, the lowest seed remaining on either side of the 2A bracket, will travel to No. 1 Midway (23-2) in Friday’s fourth round for the right to go to the regional championship series next week.
SOFTBALL
Northside-Pinetown 7, Perquimans 2: The No. 3 Lady Pirates (20-5) had their season conclude in the 1A NCHSAA third round Tuesday at home to the No. 11 Lady Panthers (20-4).
The two teams had met each other twice during the regular season in non-conference competition with both teams winning once. Northside-Pinetown won 8-4 on its home field and Perquimans squeezed out a 5-4 victory in Hertford.