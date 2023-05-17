051623_eda_camdenBaseball7.jpg

Robbie Beckner, shown here during the Bruins’ 2A second-round home win over South Columbus on Friday, and the Camden baseball team beat North Lenoir on the road to advance to the 2A NCHSAA fourth round.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

LAGRANGE — The Camden baseball team stunned No. 4 North Lenoir with seven runs in the final inning of Tuesday night’s 2A NCHSAA third-round playoff game for a 7-2 upset victory.

The No. 21 Bruins (16-9) trailed the No. 4 Hawks (17-5) 2-0 going into the final inning before ripping off seven runs.