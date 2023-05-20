051623_eda_camdenBaseball2.jpg

Camden's Robbie Beckner slides safely into home plate in the Bruins' 14-8 2A second-round win over South Columbus, Friday at Camden County High School.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

NEWTON GROVE — The Camden baseball team has advanced to the 2A NCHSAA Eastern Regional Championship Series with a 5-4 upset victory on the road over No. 1 Midway in Friday's 2A fourth round.

The No. 21 Bruins (17-9) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and held the lead until the Raiders (23-3) tied the game with three runs in the fifth.