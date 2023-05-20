State Playoff Roundup | Camden baseball upsets top-seeded Midway in fourth round From staff reports David Gough Author email May 20, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Camden's Robbie Beckner slides safely into home plate in the Bruins' 14-8 2A second-round win over South Columbus, Friday at Camden County High School. Chris Day/The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEWTON GROVE — The Camden baseball team has advanced to the 2A NCHSAA Eastern Regional Championship Series with a 5-4 upset victory on the road over No. 1 Midway in Friday's 2A fourth round.The No. 21 Bruins (17-9) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and held the lead until the Raiders (23-3) tied the game with three runs in the fifth.Friday night's game remained 3-3 through seven innings and in an extra eighth inning, Camden scored twice for a 5-3 lead and held on for the upset by giving up just one run in the bottom half.With the win, Camden will face No. 3 South Granville (20-3) in regional championship series.Game days and times are still to be announced, but the Vikings will have home-field advantage with a home game for Game 1 and a potential Game 3. The Bruins, who have won six straight and have won three of their four playoffs game as the lower seed on the road, will host Game 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionThe Daily Advance Get The App! Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2023 Spring Home & Garden - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Online Poll Are you mostly optimistic or pessimistic about the future? You voted: Completely pessimistic Mostly pessimistic Neutral Mostly optimistic Completely optimistic Vote View Results Back