State Playoff Roundup | Camden, Currituck baseball advance; Currituck, Holmes softball knocked out

David Gough
May 13, 2023

CAMDEN — The No. 21 Camden baseball team advanced to the third round with a 14-8 home win over No. 25 South Columbus on Friday.The Bruins (15-9) used a seven-run fourth to answer a four-run fourth from the Stallions (13-8) and take a 12-6 lead at the time. Their largest lead was 14-6.A full story on this game will be available later.Camden now goes back on the road Tuesday against No. 4 North Lenoir.Currituck 9, Hunt 8: The No. 3 Knights (21-4) escaped their 3A second-round home game against No. 14 Hunt (16-8) with the tight win on Friday.Currituck hosts No. 6 Southern Lee in the third round Tuesday. Southern Lee beat First Flight 11-1 at home in the second round.SOFTBALLSouth Central 5, Currituck 4: The No. 10 Lady Knights (13-10) lost in walk-off fashion on the road against the No. 7 Lady Falcons (17-5) in Friday's 3A second round.Currituck had a 3-1 lead after three before South Central tied it 3-3 in the fourth and took a 4-3 lead in the fifth.Currituck came back to take the lead in the final inning with a two-run seventh, but the Lady Falcons scored two of their own to end the Lady Knights' season in heartbreaking fashion.East Duplin 6, John A. Holmes 2: The No. 15 Lady Aces (14-9) were knocked out in Tuesday's 2A second-round road game against the No. 2 Lady Panthers (19-4).East Duplin scored four times in the third for a 5-0 lead and never looked back.Chloe Chappell went 2-for-3, while senior Brooke Pierce had a two-run double in the fourth.