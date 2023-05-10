Camden Martin vs. Webb playoffs

Camden’s Caleigh Martin pitches during the Lady Bruins’ rout of J.F. Webb in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA state softball playoffs, Tuesday in Camden.

 Photo by Sydney Smith

The top-seeded Camden softball team dominated the No. 32 J.F. Webb Lady Warriors on Tuesday night in the first round of the 2A state playoffs with a 20-0 win over four innings.

The Lady Bruins (19-4) took an early lead in the first inning.