The top-seeded Camden softball team dominated the No. 32 J.F. Webb Lady Warriors on Tuesday night in the first round of the 2A state playoffs with a 20-0 win over four innings.
The Lady Bruins (19-4) took an early lead in the first inning.
Leadoff batter junior Carlyn Tanis kicked things off with a double. A home run to left field by senior shortstop Peyton Carver, who had four RBIs, put Camden on the board 2-0 in the first inning.
Camden’s batters continued to dominate, finishing the first inning with a score of 6-0.
On the mound, sophomore pitcher Caleigh Martin quickly retired the Lady Warriors after four batters, bringing the Camden girls up to the plate again.
J.F. Webb pitcher Kaleigh Stovall gave up the Lady Bruins’ second home run to sophomore Aliyah Anderson early in the second inning.
The third and fourth innings, much like the first two, saw the Lady Bruins to an early four-inning victory.
Ruby Arnette also hit a home run for Camden as she, Tanis, Carver and Martin all had two hits in the win.
Camden advanced to the next round of the playoffs, where they’ll face off against the Bunn High School Lady Wildcats at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
-From Sydney Smith, correspondent
John A. Holmes 13, Heide Trask 5: The Lady Aces (14-8) scored in every inning of their first-round home playoff game against the Lady Titans (12-7).
Edenton led 5-1 through three and after Heide Trask tied it 5-5 in the fourth, the Lady Aces responded with three in the bottom half, two more in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Brooke Pierce was 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Hannah Meads was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Marley Harrell added three hits and two RBIs.
The No. 15 seed is now set to head to No. 2 East Duplin (18-4) in the second round.
NOTE: Currituck’s 3A home playoff game against Western Harnett as well as Perquimans’ home 1A playoff game against Lejeune were moved to Wednesday evening.
BASEBALL
Camden 8, Fairmont 2: The No. 21 Bruins (14-9) upset No. 12 Fairmont (18-7) on the road Tuesday.
Camden scored three times in the second for a 3-0 lead, led 4-1 after four and scored four times in the seventh alone for an 8-1 lead.
The Bruins now get a home game in the second round as they face No. 28 South Columbus, which defeated No. 5 Pasquotank 1-0 in Elizabeth City on Tuesday.
Currituck 6, C.B. Aycock 3: The No. 3 Knights (20-4) handled business at home Tuesday over No. 30 C.B. Aycock (9-13). They host No. 14 Hunt (16-7) Friday.
Chatham Central 5, Perquimans 0: The No. 18 Pirates’ (12-11) first playoff game since winning the 1A state title the past two years ended in a shutout on the road against the No. 15 Bears (15-7) Tuesday.
It was Perquimans’ first game after the tragic death of freshman Collin Winslow last Friday.
NOTE: John A. Holmes’ 2A road playoff game against East Carteret was moved to Wednesday night.
