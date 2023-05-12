051121_eda_softball_camden_arnette_beargrasscharter

Camden’s Ruby Arnette, shown during the 2021 regional championship game, had two hits and two RBIs during the Lady Bruins’ 11-1 win over Bunn in a second-round playoff game, Thursday in Camden.

 The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — The Camden softball team won its 2A NCHSAA second-round home game easily with an 11-1 victory over Bunn on Thursday.

The top-seeded Lady Bruins (20-4) needed just 4.5 innings to dispatch of the No. 17 Lady Wildcats (13-7) with three runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings and two in the second.