State Playoff Roundup | Camden softball cruises in round two over Bunn From staff reports David Gough Author email May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Camden’s Ruby Arnette, shown during the 2021 regional championship game, had two hits and two RBIs during the Lady Bruins’ 11-1 win over Bunn in a second-round playoff game, Thursday in Camden. The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMDEN — The Camden softball team won its 2A NCHSAA second-round home game easily with an 11-1 victory over Bunn on Thursday.The top-seeded Lady Bruins (20-4) needed just 4.5 innings to dispatch of the No. 17 Lady Wildcats (13-7) with three runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings and two in the second.Carlyn Tanis and Kaitlynn Barnes both homered and had three RBIs in the win, while Ruby Arnette joined Tanis with two hits in the game. Arnette and Aaliyah Anderson both knocked home two runs.As of Friday morning, Camden awaits the winner of No. 25 Bartlett Yancey and No. 9 South Columbus for a third-round home game on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionThe Daily Advance Get The App! Daily Advance Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Online Poll Are you mostly optimistic or pessimistic about the future? You voted: Completely pessimistic Mostly pessimistic Neutral Mostly optimistic Completely optimistic Vote View Results Back