Currituck vs. First Flight Softball 1

Madison Cartwright, shown here in last year’s 3A NCHSAA first round, and the Currituck softball team beat West Harnett 11-4 Wednesday to advance to the 2023 3A NCHSAA second round on Friday.

 The Daily Advance

BARCO — The Currituck softball team defeated Western Harnett 11-4 Wednesday in the first round of the 3A NCHSAA playoffs.

The No. 10 Lady Knights (13-9) scored five runs in the bottom of the first to take a 5-1 lead and added three more in the second for an 8-1 advantage.