State Playoff Roundup | Currituck, Perquimans softball advance; Holmes baseball knocked out From staff reports David Gough Author email May 11, 2023

BARCO — The Currituck softball team defeated Western Harnett 11-4 Wednesday in the first round of the 3A NCHSAA playoffs.The No. 10 Lady Knights (13-9) scored five runs in the bottom of the first to take a 5-1 lead and added three more in the second for an 8-1 advantage.Two runs in the bottom of the fifth had them lead the No. 23 Lady Eagles (16-8) 10-3 and both teams added one more in the sixth inning.Amelia Cervantes was the only Lady Knight with two hits in the game as six others contributed one hit.Mirenda Shields had a home run and three RBIs in the game while also drawing four of the team's 16 walks on the day.Kailey Bryant had two RBIs and pitched five innings of two-hit ball, allowing two earned runs.Currituck now goes to No. 7 South Central (16-5) on Friday for a second-round game.Perquimans 6, Lejeune 0: The No. 3 Lady Pirates (19-4) blanked the No. 30 Lady Devil Pups (6-14) at home Wednesday for a 1A first-round win.Perquimans now hosts No. 14 Vance Charter (14-3) on Friday. The Lady Pirates lost to Vance Charter 11-1 on the road in last year's fourth round.BASEBALLEast Carteret 4, John A. Holmes 2: The No. 24 Aces (11-13) had their season come to an end Wednesday in a 2A first-round road game against the No. 9 Mariners (16-8).Edenton led twice in the game with a 1-0 lead in the top of the third and after East Carteret tied in the fourth, the Aces again took a 2-1 lead in the sixth.The Mariners promptly tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth and then walked it off on a two-run home run by Alex Doans in the bottom of the seventh.BOYS TENNISSeaforth def. John A. Holmes: The No. 9 Aces (11-7) were knocked out of the 2A NCHSAA dual-team state playoffs Wednesday by the top-seeded Hawks (14-1).