The Edenton Steamers are bringing in some talent from their own backyard. OF Davis Halstead (John A. Holmes High School), 3B/RHP Chris Morris (Pitt Community College), and 1B/OF Tanner Thach (Perquimans County High School) are all familiar with Historic Hicks Field, and will be playing there again this summer.
Halstead will head to the University of Mount Olive in the fall following an impressive high school career. The Edenton native has been on fire in his spring season with the Aces. In 25 games he has a .458 BA, .570 OBP, and .708 slugging percentage. Halstead has racked up 33 hits, 24 runs batted in, 11 doubles, and a pair of triples. He’s also shown some blazing speed on the bathpaths, stealing 20 bags so far this spring. He’ll mainly play in the outfield this summer, but also has the ability to play shortstop.
“Davis is an exciting addition to this team. His ability to put the ball in play is made even more dangerous by his lightning speed,” said Steamers’ general manager Tyler Russell. “He is rather familiar with Historic Hicks Field, as he has played his high school games there for four years. He should feel rather comfortable patrolling the outfield for the Steamers this summer.”
Morris is another new addition formerly from John A. Holmes High School. The freshman, now at Pitt Community College, is a two-way player that has seen success at the plate and on the mound this spring. In 29 games, Morris has knocked in 14 runs along with six extra base hits. On the mound the right hander has made 10 appearances and pitched 26.1 innings. In those appearances he has a 2.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts. He will see time on the mound and over at third base for the Steamers this summer.
“Chris is another young man that should be very familiar with the ambiance of Historic Hicks Field. Just as he was in Edenton, he was a standout player at Pitt this spring,” Russell said. “He gives the Steamers a legitimate option out of the bullpen, as well as a legitimate option to step up to the plate and hit the ball out of the ballpark.”
Thach lives about 20 minutes from Edenton and plays his spring ball at Perquimans County High School. He’ll move on to UNC Wilmington in the fall to continue his career. The high school senior has been a hitting machine in 26 games this spring, racking up 12 home runs, 48 runs batted in, and 26 extra base hits. Thach is also batting .565, with a .686 OBP, and a 1.333 slugging percentage. He has the ability to be a two way player, compiling 99 strikeouts and a 0.13 ERA across 52.0 innings on the mound, but he’ll be focusing on his offense this summer.
“Tanner is a big time addition to the Steamers offense. He is a strong left handed bat with a ton of power. Every time he steps into the box this summer, he could very well take full advantage of the short porch in right at Historic Hicks Field,” Russell said. “Another local standout, he will have the opportunity to play in a ballpark that he has experienced numerous high school rivalry games in over the years.”
All three of these guys come with experience in Edenton and Historic Hicks Field, but they also provide a big boost to the lineup. Between the three, they’ve combined for 46 extra base hits in their respective spring seasons. It’s another boost for a lineup that already boasts multiple returning all stars.
“As we are close to finishing out our roster for the upcoming season, the addition of this trio is certainly something that should give our fans a lot to look forward to. These young men have turned a lot of heads in our area for many years,” Russell said. “We are excited to have them all suit up for the Teal and Black this summer. They will all have the ability to make an impact all over the field for Coach Hill.”