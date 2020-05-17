EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced a group of utility fielders including the University of Mount Olive’s Alan Alonso, Brown University’s Jackson Hipp as well as Presbyterian College’s Tyler Myers as the newest additions to the 2020 squad.
The rising senior right-handed outfielder, Alan Alonso, from the University of Mount Olive looks to bring a reliable presence both in the field and at the plate.
In the shortened spring season with the Trojans, Alonso strung together seven hits for a .269 batting average with one double and three RBIs. Prior to the University of Mount Olive Alonso played his first two seasons of collegiate baseball for Lake Sumter State College.
In his two years with the Lake Hawks, Alonso averaged .263 at the plate with a .393 slugging percentage. In his 331 total plate appearances Alonso collected 87 hits, 15 doubles, two triples and eight home runs with 56 RBIs.
Alonso also proved to be a threat on the base paths totaling 11 stolen bases. On the defensive end Alonso was stellar for the Lake Hawks earning a fielding percentage of .960 with 403 put-outs and 24 assists. The 6’2”, 200-pound right hander is a native of Miami, Florida and attended Miami Palmetto High School.
“Alan is a utility guy that can play multiple positions and his known for his bat,” said Edenton skipper Marshall McDonald. “The short dimensions of Edenton should fare well for Alan!”
Fellow outfielder Jackson Hipp of Brown University also brings an impressive frame at 6’2”, 200 pounds. The Ivy League rising junior saw limited action in the abbreviated 2020 with only one start as a designated hitter. In 2019, Hipp played in six games and made four total plate appearances.
Hipp recorded just one hit in those four at-bats against Bryant on March 27th. Prior to Brown, Hipp was a utility fielder for Christ School in Asheville where he was a three-time All-Conference selections and conference Player of the Year as a senior with a .408 batting average. In his junior season, Hipp led Christ School’s division in batting average.
Hipp was recognized as a First Team All-Western North Carolina selection twice and Second Team selection as a sophomore. Hipp was also selected as an Honorable Mention All-American with Southern Athletics National Team.
Hipp was a member of the National Honor Society as well as Christ School’s football and boys soccer programs. Hipp is originally from Alexandria, Virginia.
Said McDonald, “Jackson come to us from Brown as a very solid and smart player. His college experience and knowledge will help us all summer. I look forward to his leadership!”
Lastly, rising sophomore infielder Tyler Myers comes into Edenton looking for some much-needed reps after playing in just two games in his first collegiate season.
On February 19, Myers entered a contest against South Carolina as a defensive replacement in which he recorded two put-outs in two chances and recorded a walk in a plate appearance against the University of Connecticut on March 7.
Myers is originally from Burlington, North Carolina and spent three of his high school years at Rivermill Academy. Myers set several Rivermill records with a .472 batting average, 50 hits, a .587 on-base percentage, 44 RBIs, and a .750 slugging percentage.
Myers was named to the All-Conference team in three consecutive years.
As a sophomore and junior, Myers received the team MVP and Offensive Award. Myers was a well-rounded athlete and student. As a member of the soccer team, Myers was named to the All-Conference team as a freshman and sophomore. As junior, Myers served as his class’ vice president. Myers was also a meneber of the National Honor Society for two years. Myers joins fellow Presbyterian College teammate Allen Brown with the Steamers this upcoming summer.
“Tyler is a very young infielder with a lot of potential,” McDonald explained. “Watching him grow this summer will be awesome! He’s going to be a spark plug for us!”