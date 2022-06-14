NORFOLK, Va. — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Norfolk Redbirds 7-4 at Lakewood Park Saturday night. The Clams had 10 hits in the game, the first time they’ve reached double-digit hits since the season opener in Clayton when they tallied 13.
The Clams scored in the first inning for the second straight night. After a pair of hits to lead off the game from Chase Bruno and Nate Paulsen, Jackson Hipp hit a sac fly to bring home Bruno and put Edenton ahead 1-0.
The Redbirds didn’t wait long to respond. In Norfolk’s half of the first, they put runners at the corners with one out. Wes Bonney faked a steal from first and Steamers’ catcher Jeremiah Boyd threw behind him and got him into a rundown. Amidst the rundown between first and second, Justin Liakos sprinted home from third and beat a throw to the plate from second. This tied the game up 1-1.
The Steamers got back to work offensively in the second inning. Hunter Cole smashed his first hit of the season with a double into right field that brought home Alden Cottle from second. Later in the inning, Hunter Cole took off to try and steal third, and the throw went into left field. The errant throw allowed Cole to come home all the way from second. This put the Steamers ahead 3-1.
Edenton continued punishing the Redbirds for their mistakes in the third inning. Jeremiah Boyd doubled to put himself at second with one out. He proceeded to move to third on a passed ball, and scored from third on another passed ball in the inning. Edenton held a 4-1 lead through four innings.
Nicky Wohleking started on the mound for Edenton in his second start of the season. Wohleking settled in after allowing a first inning run. He struck out six batters, walked zero, and allowed four hits in four innings of work.
In the fifth inning, Mr. Edenton built on his best night of the season. Cole slammed a two-run home run over the right field fence for his third hit of the night, along with his third RBI. The Clams took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
Camron Lewis, Jack VanDoran, and Chris Morris pitched the next four innings in relief for Edenton. The trio combined for six strikeouts, two hits, and one run allowed. It was VanDoran’s first appearance of the season after arriving from Long Island University. The Steamers went to the ninth ahead 6-2.
The Clams added some insurance in the ninth. Bryce Stephens grounded into a fielder’s choice that brought another run home. Edenton stranded the bases loaded to end the inning, but went to the bottom of the ninth ahead 7-2.
The Redbirds started a rally in their half of the inning. Travis Hamrick came into the game for Edenton and walked two, and hit a pair of batters, to put across a run for Norfolk. Cole Bates came into the game with the bases loaded and just one out. Bates allowed a single to the first batter he faced to make it 7-4, but then proceeded to strike out the final two batters to close out the win.
The Steamers improve to 6-2 overall, 3-1 on the road, and 3-2 in PCL play. This is the second three-game winning streak of the summer. The Clams get two days off before picking things back up on Tuesday at home against the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7 pm at Historic Hicks Field.