TARBORO — The Edenton Steamers late rally in Tarboro came up one run short in an 8-7 loss to the Tarboro River Bandits. This loss now marks the fifth consecutive loss for the Clams against the River Bandits, and the seventh this season. Edenton is 21-9 heading into this weekend’s all star break.

The Steamers fell into a 4-0 hole in the first inning for the second consecutive night. Jarrett May got the scoring started for Tarboro with an RBI single to score James Moses. Two batters later, Liam Mcfadden-Ackman smoked a three-run home run to left field. Tarboro held a 4-0 lead when the dust settled in the first.