TARBORO — The Edenton Steamers late rally in Tarboro came up one run short in an 8-7 loss to the Tarboro River Bandits. This loss now marks the fifth consecutive loss for the Clams against the River Bandits, and the seventh this season. Edenton is 21-9 heading into this weekend’s all star break.
The Steamers fell into a 4-0 hole in the first inning for the second consecutive night. Jarrett May got the scoring started for Tarboro with an RBI single to score James Moses. Two batters later, Liam Mcfadden-Ackman smoked a three-run home run to left field. Tarboro held a 4-0 lead when the dust settled in the first.
The Steamers tried to dig out of the four-run hole in the second inning. Alden Cottle poked an RBI infield single to chip away at the lead. Nine of Cottle’s 11 RBIs this season have come against the River Bandits. This made it a 4-1 ballgame.
The River Bandits’ big hitters kept hitting big in the third inning. May led off the inning with a solo home run. Mcfadden-Ackman added an RBI double later in the inning to make it 6-1 Tarboro.
Tarboro wasn’t done adding onto the lead. Mcfadden-Ackman added another RBI with a single in the fourth, his fifth RBI of the game. Tyler Dunn followed him with a bases loaded walk. This extended the lead to 8-1 heading to the fifth.
The Steamers didn’t go down without a fight. The Clams loaded the bases in the fifth inning, and Hunter Cole was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Case Kermode followed Cole with a bases loaded walk to add another run. It was now 8-3 Tarboro, after five innings.
The Clams made their biggest push in the seventh. Jeremiah Boyd sent a two-run single back through the middle to make a big dent into the Tarboro lead. Jared Beebe followed Boyd with a two-run blast to center field. The four-run inning made it 8-7 Tarboro, heading to the eighth.
The Steamers were able to make their big run on offense thanks to incredible relief pitching from Michael Allen. Allen came into the game with the team down seven and steadied the ship. The right-hander threw 4.1 scoreless innings out of the pen. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out six, including retiring the final eleven River Bandits that he faced.
Edenton’s offense had one more big chance in the eighth. Bryce Stephens and Nate Paulsen were at second and third with just one out. Back to back strikeouts ended the Steamers final threat of the night. Despite scoring six unanswered runs, the Clams fell 8-7.
The Steamers are currently 17-9 in PCL play, and second in the Premier Collegiate League. The Clams will have a couple days off with all-star weekend here.