TARBORO — The Edenton Steamers fell in Tarboro 6-5, at Tarboro Municipal Stadium Tuesday night. The River Bandits now lead the season series 4-2, including winning three of four games in Tarboro between the teams. The teams are in a tie for first, but Tarboro holds the top spot thanks to leading the season series.
The Steamers got out to a hot start in the first. Chase Bruno and Bryce Stephens had back to back hits to lead off the game. Alden Cottle brought them both home with a two-run double with two outs in the inning. This put Edenton ahead 2-0.
Tarboro didn’t wait long to respond. Ty Barrango doubled with one out in the first to get into scoring position. Jarrett May bombed a two-run home run to tie the game up at two a piece. It was 2-2 heading to the second.
Cottle came back to the plate in the third inning with Jackson Hipp down at second and one out. Cottle smacked a ball back through the middle into center. Hipp came around to score, and Cottle gave the Steamers a 3-2 lead.
Tarboro added on another bomb in their half of the third inning. May reached base with a single with one out. Chase Heath came up to the plate and blasted out a two-run home run to give Tarboro their first lead of the game, 4-3.
The game continued to swing either way in the fourth. Stephens raked a two-out, RBI double to score Davis Halstead. This tied the game 4-4.
In the fifth, Tarboro took the lead on a big swing. May smoked his second home run of the game, another two-run home run, to make it 6-4 Tarboro. It was the River Bandits third two-run home run of the night.
Cole Bates and Chris Morris came into the game in relief of Blake Gipson on the mound to keep them in the game. Bates allowed the last two-run home run, but settled in from there. Bates and Morris combined to pitch 4.1 innings, allowed three hits, two ER, zero walks, and five strikeouts. They kept the Steamers deficit at two runs heading to the eighth.
The Steamers had runners at first and third with no outs in the eighth. Bruno attempted to take second base on a ball in the dirt. Chase Heath’s throw from behind the plate went into center field, and allowed Nate Paulsen to come home from third to make it a 6-5 game.
Jay Bullock, reliever for the River Bandits, made the final three outs of the inning to strand Bruno at second, and keep Tarboro ahead 6-5. In the ninth, Case Kermode walked with one out to put the tying run on, but the Steamers stranded the tying run over at first to end the game.
The Steamers fall to 18-6 overall, and 14-6 in Premier Collegiate League play. The loss puts them out of sole possession of first place for the first time in over three weeks. Four of the Steamers’ six losses have been to the River Bandits. The Clams will have another day off before returning to Historic Hicks Field Thursday night, to take on the Greenbrier Knights at 7 p.m.