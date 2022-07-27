EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Tarboro River Bandits 13-9, Monday night. The win broke a five-game losing streak against the River Bandits this season. The Clams improve to 16-4 at Historic Hicks Field this season.
The Steamers broke the game open with a massive third inning. Nate Paulsen ripped an RBI double to put the Clams on the board first. Alden Cottle floated a sac-fly to right field to bring home Paulsen for another run. Case Kermode came in to score on a wild pitch to make it a 3-0 game.
Edenton wasn’t done piling on in the third. Davis Halstead smoked a two-run double to the right field wall to bring in another pair of runs. Tate Abbott ripped a pinch-hit RBI single two batters later, to make it a 6-0 game after three innings.
Tarboro got on the board in the fourth behind an RBI single from Harrison Johnson. This made it 6-1, and broke a 22.0 inning scoreless streak for Jacob Lawler.
Jeremiah Boyd picked up where he left off in the Home Run Derby. Boyd drilled a two-run home run over the teal monster in left field to make it an 8-1 ballgame.
The River Bandits delivered a major blow in the fifth inning. Jarrett May started the rally with a bases loaded walk to score a run. Tyler Dunn singled in a run two batters later. Johnson followed Dunn with a two-run single of his own, his second and third RBIs of the night. Dane Hoggard grounded a single into left field to chip away at the lead even more. The score was 8-6 Edenton when the dust settled in the inning.
The Steamers showed some more power to extend the lead back to seven. Boyd added his second two-run home run of the night in the sixth. Davis Halstead hit a solo homer, his second home run of the season, in the seventh. Cottle added some extra insurance runs with a two-run single in the same inning. The Steamers offense grew the lead to 13-6 heading to the eighth.
Tarboro wouldn’t go down in the ninth without a fight. Dunn added another RBI single to bring the River Bandits within six. Liam Mcfadden-Ackman and Dunn both scored on a wild pitch to the next batter, on a ball that got away from the Steamers and left no one covering home. Gage Riddick came into the four-run game to close things out. He struck out two batters to wrap up the win for Edenton.
The Steamers improve to 22-9 overall, and 18-9 in PCL play.