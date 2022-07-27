Edenton Steamers logo
Edenton Steamers

EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Tarboro River Bandits 13-9, Monday night. The win broke a five-game losing streak against the River Bandits this season. The Clams improve to 16-4 at Historic Hicks Field this season.

The Steamers broke the game open with a massive third inning. Nate Paulsen ripped an RBI double to put the Clams on the board first. Alden Cottle floated a sac-fly to right field to bring home Paulsen for another run. Case Kermode came in to score on a wild pitch to make it a 3-0 game.