EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Norfolk Redbirds tonight, 11-6. The Clams hit six home runs from five different players, to put up double-digit runs.
The Steamers got on the board early with a longball. Alden Cottle hit his first home run of the season out to right center field to put Edenton ahead, 1-0.
The Redbirds came back with a run of their own in the second inning. Justin Liakos worked a walk and stole second to put himself in scoring position for Wes Bonney. Bonney poked a hit into left field to bring home Liakos and tie the game at one.
Norfolk continued to get timely hits in the fourth inning. With runners at second and third and just one out, Trevor Selph grounded out to second base to bring in a run. This RBI groundout put the Redbirds ahead 2-1.
Jeremiah Boyd didn’t waste any time showing his power in the home half of the fourth inning. Boyd smashed a solo home run over the teal monster to tie the game at two.
Each team continued raking in the fifth. Bryce Jones sent an RBi single into center field to put Norfolk back ahead. But when Edenton came to the plate, Jackson Hipp smoked a two-run bomb to put the Clams up 4-3 heading to the sixth.
The Steamers kept smashing baseballs to extend the lead. Boyd smacked another solo home run in the sixth to make it a two-run game. In the seventh, Chase Bruno sent a solo home run over the left field wall to make it a three-run lead. The Clams added another on a Redbirds error to make it a 7-3 game heading to the seventh.
The Redbirds chipped back into the game with a home run of their own. Aidan Feather crushed a three-run bomb to left field to make it a 7-6 game in the eighth inning.
The Steamers offense put the game out of reach in their half of the eighth inning. Hunter Cole launched a solo homer to make it a two-run game. Later in the inning, Tate Abbott roped a three-run double to center field to blow the game open. This made it an 11-6 game heading to the ninth.
Davis Halstead came in to pitch for the first time this season. Halstead pitched a scoreless inning on the mound to wrap up the victory for the Steamers, 11-6.
This win pushes the Steamers to 23-10 overall, and 19-10 in PCL play. The Steamers were locked into the second seed in the PCL thanks to a Tarboro win tonight, meaning they’ll get a bye in the first round of the playoffs.