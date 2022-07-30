Edenton Steamers logo
Edenton Steamers

EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Norfolk Redbirds tonight, 11-6. The Clams hit six home runs from five different players, to put up double-digit runs.

The Steamers got on the board early with a longball. Alden Cottle hit his first home run of the season out to right center field to put Edenton ahead, 1-0.