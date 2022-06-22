EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers won their fourth straight with another high-scoring victory, this time over the Greenbrier Knights, 13-4. This is the third time in four games the Steamers have scored double-digit runs. The win now puts the Steamers in a tie for second place in the Premier Collegiate League with the Knights.
Each team got on the board in the first inning. The Knights scored courtesy of an RBI double from Warren Bailey that knocked in Quincy Sippio. In the Steamers half of the inning, Chase Bruno hit a leadoff home run, his second leadoff bomb of the season. This tied the game 1-1 heading to the second.
The Steamers took control of the game in the second inning and never looked back. Jared Beebe nailed a double off the wall to bring home Nate Paulsen to give the Clams the lead. Three batters later, Bruno knocked in his second run of the night with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to two. Later in the inning, Jared Beebe scored on a passed ball to make it a three-run lead. Finally, Jeremiah Boyd singled to bring home Bryce Stephens. When the dust settled, the Steamers scored four runs in the inning behind three hits and three walks. It made it a 5-1 Steamers lead.
Blake Gipson started and went 5.0 innings for Edenton in his fourth start of the season. He added another solid outing to his resume, allowing six hits, two walks, striking out three, and just one ER.
In the sixth, Beebe brought home a run with another single. Hunter Cole also started to heat up later in the game. He hit a two-run single to bring home Paulsen and Beebe. This grew the lead to 10-1 Clams.
The Knights added a few runs in the seventh. It started with a sac fly from Bailey to bring home Nick Arnold. Two more runs came across on a throwing error by Bryce Stephens. This cut the lead to 10-4.
The Clams offense kept rolling in the eighth. Cole launched a two-run double that brought across two more runs, giving him four RBIs in the game. After Davis Halstead scored on an error, Edenton led 13-4.
Jack VanDoran and Chris Morris combined for the final four innings of relief. They combined to strike out six, allow two hits, and one ER.
The offense tallied 12 hits and walked nine times in the game. The Steamers are now 6-4 in PCL play, and 6-3 at Historic Hicks Field.