EDENTON — One early play Wednesday night played a pivotal role in the result, and potentially, who will finish in first place of the Premier Collegiate League when the regular season comes to an end on Saturday.

In a game between the Tarboro River Bandits and Edenton Steamers where the winner would take hold of the top spot, and therefore home-field advantage in the playoffs, Edenton looked poised to strike first with the bases jammed in the third inning.