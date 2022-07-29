...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Edenton Steamers’ Jeremiah Boyd makes contact with a baseball during Wednesday’s home game against the Tarboro River Bandits in Historic Hicks Field.
EDENTON — One early play Wednesday night played a pivotal role in the result, and potentially, who will finish in first place of the Premier Collegiate League when the regular season comes to an end on Saturday.
In a game between the Tarboro River Bandits and Edenton Steamers where the winner would take hold of the top spot, and therefore home-field advantage in the playoffs, Edenton looked poised to strike first with the bases jammed in the third inning.
Jeremiah Boyd was up at the plate and the righty scorched a baseball toward first base, but River Bandits first baseman Liam McFadden-Ackman made a leaping catch and promptly touched first base for the clutch unassisted double play.
A bases-loaded, one-out situation turned into zero runs and two men left on base for Edenton. It was a microcosm of the game for the Steamers as they were on their way to losing 8-2 and leaving 10 men on base in the process.
“That would’ve been big, man,” Steamers head coach Justin Hill said. “That was a big momentum shift.”
Tarboro used that momentum to take a hold of the game in the next half-inning.
Despite an 0-2 count to each of the first four River Bandits in the top of the fourth by Edenton starter Blake Gipson, they put together a rally.
McFadden-Ackman worked a one-out walk, Harrison Johnson singled into center past a diving second baseman and Dane Hoggard also singled to center to score McFadden-Ackman and make it 1-0.
Then, Zeek Hilton, who was zero for his last 20 at-bats against Edenton, hit a high chopper over the third baseman for a two-run single and a 3-0 lead all of a sudden.
The aforementioned bottom of the third wasn’t the first or last time that River Bandits starter Hazen Lancaster worked out of a tight spot.
In the bottom of the first, with one out, the Edenton offense threatened with Bryce Stephens singling to right and Chase Bruno working a four-pitch walk.
They pulled off a double steal in Boyd’s first at-bat, but Lancaster struck the designated hitter and Jackson Hipp out consecutively to end the inning.
After Tarboro’s three-spot, Edenton had a chance to get right back in it in the bottom of the fourth with bases loaded again after Davis Halstead kept the inning alive thanks to a full-count infield single down the third base line.
Nate Paulsen, Edenton’s leadoff hitter, then worked a full count himself with two outs but after a screaming line drive that went foul down the left field line, struck out swinging.
The Steamers left seven men on base in the first three innings alone.
“When (Boyd) hit that, that’s baseball,” Hill said, of the second-inning double play. “The earlier one is the main one. When you get runners on second and third and less than two outs, that’s when you have to make something happen.”
Edenton finally pushed through a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 3-1 on a two-out double by Hipp that reached the left field fence on the fly to score Stephens, who led the frame off with a walk.
It turned into another case of multiple runners left on base after Cottle beat a throw out for an infield single, but Jared Beebe’s hard-hit ball to third base on the first pitch he saw was thrown over to second for the force out to end the inning.
With Gage Riddick replacing Gipson on the mound to begin the sixth, Tarboro tacked on to its lead.
Hunter McClean eventually hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1 with two outs and Tyler Dunn pushed in two more for a 6-1 lead on a ball that dropped into the left field grass.
Against Nick Wohleking, Tarboro added another when second baseman Stephens made an impressive sliding barely in fair territory for the second out of the seventh but a run still scored from third base on the play.
Hunter McClean hit a solo shot to left to begin the eighth off Cole Bates for what ended up being Tarboro’s eighth and final run of the night.
Down to their final out, the Steamers’ Chase Bruno launched a solo shot beyond the left-center wall to round out the score 8-2.
Wednesday was the final time the Steamers and River Bandits faced each other in the regular season as Tarboro won eight of the 11 meetings between the two.
With the regular season ending Saturday, Edenton will likely have to win out and receive some help from Tarboro’s opponents to regain the all-important first place that could guarantee home-field advantage in next Saturday’s championship game should they make it there and play Tarboro again.
The River Bandits went 5-1 at home against the Steamers in the regular season.