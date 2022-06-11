EDENTON —The Edenton Steamers got back in the win column following an impressive 6-1 win over the Suffolk Voyagers. This win marked the second time this season Edenton scored five or more runs, while also allowing one of fewer runs.
Jacob Lawler got the start on the mound for the Clams in his third appearance of the season. Lawler allowed the first run of the game in the second inning on an RBI double from Tyler Gorbett. This put the Voyagers ahead 1-0.
The Steamers bats took some time to respond. Voyagers’ starting pitcher Aiden Hedgepeth held the Steamers hitless through the first four innings. In the bottom half of the fifth, the Steamers got hit number one on a two-run home run off the bat of Jeremiah Boyd. With just one hit, the Clams were ahead 2-1.
Nicky Wohleking came into the game in relief of Lawler and did a brilliant job working out of trouble. He maneuvered out of a fifth inning jam with two runners on and two outs. In the sixth he worked his magic again, striking out Alex Guilisano with the bases loaded to end the inning and keep the teal and black up one run.
The seventh inning is where the Steamers took control of the game. Chase Bruno kept his hot hitting going with a two-out, two-run single that put Edenton up 4-1.
The next two batters were hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded for Houston Wright. For the second time this season, Wright drew a bases loaded walk to bring another run across for Edenton. Tanner Thach followed up the walk with an RBI single to add another run. The Clams led 6-1 after seven innings.
Cole Bates came into the game in the top of the seventh and absolutely ripped through the Voyagers lineup. Bates struck out eight batters in three innings without allowing a hit or a walk. In five innings of relief this season, Bates has only allowed one base runner.
The Steamers’ pitching staff tallied 16 strikeouts in this game, one shy of the season-high 17 strikeouts against Virginia Beach on Sunday. The win pushes Edenton to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in PCL play.