The Edenton Steamers took down the Virginia Beach Sea Dogs, 12-5 on Wednesday night. The Clams scored 12 unanswered runs to mount a four-run comeback. Edenton sweeps the season series 4-0 over the Sea Dogs.
The Sea Dogs got off to a hot start at Historic Hicks Field. Bryce Lane chopped a single into center field with Tre Keels down at second. Keels came in to score on the throw, and put the Sea Dogs on the board. Two batters later, Aidan Pinto blasted a three-run home run out to center field to put Virginia Beach ahead 4-0.
The Steamers offense started chipping away in the third. Nate Paulsen hit a shallow fly ball behind shortstop, and the shortstop Christian Henderson made the catch but fell to the ground. After the fall, Bryce Stephens tagged from third and came home to score to put Edenton on the board. Later in the inning, Chase Bruno came home to score from third on a wild pitch. This made it 4-2 heading to the fourth.
The Clams added another in the fifth inning. Paulsen doubled to put himself in scoring position for Jackson Hipp. Hipp added a double of his own to score Paulsen and make it a 4-3 game. It was the second double of the game for Hipp, and his second hit of a three-hit night.
Blake Gipson got the start for Edenton and settled in nicely after the four-run first inning. Gipson threw 6.0 innings overall, while keeping the Sea Dogs at four runs through his last five innings. The right hander added a season-high nine strikeouts.
The Steamers tied things up in the sixth. Stephens smoked a double into left center field to bring home Tyler West from first base. This made it 4-4 and four unanswered runs for the Clams.
Edenton blew things open on offense in the seventh. Tate Abbott broke the tie with an RBI single to give the Steamers the lead. Two batters later, Houston Wright came to the plate and smoked a three-run home run to center field, his first homer of the summer. West came up the the plate next and shot a solo home run to left center field for his first bomb of the season. The Steamers put five runs on the board in the inning and took a 9-4 lead.
Later in the game, Case Kermode launched a three-run homer to add onto the lead, also his first home run of the season. Kermode’s bomb put Edenton ahead 12-4.
The Clams got more good pitching from their bullpen. Chris Morris and Gage Riddick combined to pitch the final three innings of relief, allowing three hits, one run, and striking out two. Riddick shut the door on the Sea Dogs in the ninth to clinch the win for Edenton.
The win puts the Steamers at 21-8 overall, and 17-8 in Premier Collegiate League play.