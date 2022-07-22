Edenton Steamers logo
Edenton Steamers

The Edenton Steamers took down the Virginia Beach Sea Dogs, 12-5 on Wednesday night. The Clams scored 12 unanswered runs to mount a four-run comeback. Edenton sweeps the season series 4-0 over the Sea Dogs.

The Sea Dogs got off to a hot start at Historic Hicks Field. Bryce Lane chopped a single into center field with Tre Keels down at second. Keels came in to score on the throw, and put the Sea Dogs on the board. Two batters later, Aidan Pinto blasted a three-run home run out to center field to put Virginia Beach ahead 4-0.