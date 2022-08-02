Edenton Steamers logo
Edenton Steamers

EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers beat the Suffolk Voyagers 3-0 at Historic Hicks Field on Saturday. The Clams won all five games with the Voyagers this season. This game marked the Steamers’ pitching staff’s third shutout of the season.

The Steamers got on the board early thanks to a first-inning home run. Jeremiah Boyd smashed a two-run home run out to left field to put the Clams ahead in the first inning. It was Boyd’s fifth home run in the last five days, and it put Edenton ahead 2-0.