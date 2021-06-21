TARBORO — The Tarboro River Bandits jumped on the Edenton Steamers early and didn’t look back, beating the Clams 10-3 at Tarboro Municipal Stadium on Saturday night.
River Bandits’ right hander Zack Mallia started for the second time against the Steamers this week and built upon his impressive work from Monday night. Over three shutout innings, the young UNC-Greensboro pitcher struck out six batters, allowing just one hit while walking three.
In total, he has pitched 6.1 innings against the Steamers this week, striking out 12 batters, allowing only three hits and no runs. Both starts have given his team time to get out to early leads.
The bottom of the second inning started with Tarboro’s catcher Levis Aguila getting hit by a pitch from Steamers’ starter Chris Buehler. Shortstop Cam Hassert then opened the scoring with a two run homer to give his team a 2-0 lead.
A similar situation opened up the bottom of the third inning. Tarboro first baseman Nick Hussey led off the inning with a double off of Buehler before the River Bandits’ left fielder, Pete Cosentino, hit a two run homer to double his team’s lead.
Buehler worked himself out of trouble in the fourth, leaving the game afterwards. His final statline through four innings was four earned runs, seven hits and four strikeouts. Right hander Sam Duncan came in to relieve him to start the bottom of the fifth.
Just before Duncan took the mound, the Steamers got one back in the top half of the fifth inning.
Brian Hama walked. Hunter Cole was hit by a pitch. Aaron Copeland walked. That loaded the bases for Ian Jenkins with just one out. Before he had a chance to make his mark on the situation, a pitch kicked away from the catcher and Hama scampered home to cut the lead to 4-1.
Both Jenkins and Anthony Stehlin struck out to conclude the threat. The Steamers were 1-11 with runners in scoring position and struck out a total of 13 times throughout the game. The pair have been the team’s kryptonite in losses this season.
Duncan pitched a good fifth inning before running into trouble in the sixth. Back-to-back hits to start the inning plated Ben Jones on a Jack Culumovic RBI single to extend Tarboro’s lead to 5-1. After a fielder’s choice took Culumovic off the base paths, Duncan surrendered back-to-back walks to load the bases before being lifted for Zach Bagley.
Cosentino struck again and brought home two runs on a base hit, pushing the lead to 7-1. A couple of miscues and an out-of-play call on a passed ball pushed two more runs across and when the dust settled, the River Bandits led 9-1.
A pair of walks to Hama and Cole opened the top of the seventh. Hama came around to score on balls that bounced away from the catcher. Stehlin drove in Cole with a two-out double, cutting Tarboro’s lead to 9-3.
In the bottom half, the River Bandits put another run on the board off of Aiden Kuhle to extend their lead to 10-3, the game’s final score.
FRIDAY’S GAME
EDENTON — Chase Bruno singled. Hunter Cole singled.
Aaron Copeland kept himself alive with multiple foul balls and drove a pitch well beyond the Teal Monster in left field.
10 pitches into the bottom of the first inning and the Steamers were already up three runs on Copeland’s home run. It was a sign of things to come for the Clams’ offense as they knocked off the Tarboro River Bandits 11-6.
Copeland’s home run was his second of the week and now is tied for the team lead in RBIs with five.
The 3-0 lead lasted two innings before Tarboro’s Pete Cosentino singled home Brantley Cutler to cut the lead to two in the top of the third inning.
Steamers’ shortstop Anthony Stehlin responded with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, pushing the edge to three once again, 4-1. His bat has begun to pick up over his last three games, going 5-for-9 with that home run, an RBI and three runs scored.
Steamers’ starter Jared Davis would be relieved after the fourth inning, allowing a pair of hits, a pair of walks and striking out three while allowing just one run. Cole Bates relieved him and went two perfect innings.
The real show, however, was the bottom of the fifth.
Bruno walked. Cole walked. After a pitching change, Copeland reached safely on an infield single. The bases were loaded for the designated hitter and newcomer, Ian Jenkins, with no one out.
Jenkins grounded the ball up the middle and off of the second base bag, scoring both Bruno and Cole. Copeland and Jenkins were both safe and the designated hitter was lifted for Brian Hama after an impressive start to his Edenton career.
Jenkins, an outfielder from Miami Dade College, went 2-2 with a walk and 2 RBIs. He previously played for Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald for the Lexington County Blowfish and got to town on Thursday for another summer ball opportunity.
After him, first baseman Jacob Mustain walked to load the bases. The next two batters were set down, but a wild pitch allowed Copeland to score. Back-to-back two out walks from right fielder Jackson Hipp and third baseman Casey Haire brought home another run which made it 8-1 in favor of the Clams.
Bruno, two nights removed from his go-ahead single, came back up for the second time in the fifth inning. He lined to center and drove a pair of runs, scoring Mustain and Hipp to extend the lead to 10-1.
A second pitching change in the inning was to no avail. Cole walked again and another wild pitch brought Casey Haire to the plate before the inning came to an end after twelve batters.
Equipped with an 11-1 lead, the team was able to stave off the River Bandits the rest of the way.
An inconsistent eighth inning for Steamers’ reliever Tyrus Baumgardner allowed a trio of walks as well as hitting a batter with a pitch to bring a run home. At his best, he did overpower hitters and strike out three in the inning.
The ninth inning was a tough one as Kendall Pierson hit a grand slam to cut the Clams’ lead to 11-6, but left hander Spencer Ambrose eventually shut the door.