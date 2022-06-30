The Edenton Steamers took down the Virginia Beach Sea Dogs 6-3 at Historic Hicks Field on Tuesday. It was the second Cantaloupes night for the Steamers, who will play as the Cantaloupes every Tuesday home game, thanks to a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club. This was the ninth straight win for the team, which is the longest since the Steamers won nine straight in 2014.
The Steamers got the scoring started in the first inning again. Chase Bruno scored on a Hunter Cole ground ball that was thrown away by the first baseman TJ McGowan. It was the ninth straight game the Steamers have scored in one of the first two innings. This made it 1-0 Steamers.
Virginia Beach didn’t wait to respond. Sammy Canela hit a solo home run in the second to tie things up at one. The tie score held until the fourth inning when the Steamers got back on the board.
Tate Abbott walked and Case Kermode singled to threaten in the fourth. With two runners on and two outs, Nate Paulsen doubled to left field to bring home Tate Abbott. It was Paulsen’s eighth consecutive game with a hit, and it put Edenton ahead 2-1.
Blake Gipson started on the mound and went six innings for Edenton. In those innings, Gipson allowed four hits, walked three, struck out five, and held the Sea Dogs to just one run. It’s his second straight start of at least five innings, and only one ER allowed.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Steamers started slicing through Virginia Beach pitching. Kermode roped a double into left center field to bring home a pair of runs. Later in the inning, Bruno brought home another with an RBI groundout. Then, Tanner Thach knocked in Paulsen on a sac-fly. The four-run inning made it 6-1 Steamers.
Bryce Stephens came on in relief of Gipson on the mound. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the five-run lead. In the eighth, the Sea Dogs knocked in a pair of runs on a single with the bases loaded from Bryce Lane. Gage Riddick, who came into the game for Stephens, struck out Morris Ford looking to end the inning and the rally for Virginia Beach.
Riddick had similar success in the ninth on the mound. He wrapped up a scoreless final inning and ended the game for the Steamers.
This win pushed the Steamers to 15-4 overall, and 11-4 in PCL play.