TARBORO — The Edenton Steamers lost a lead late and fell in 10 innings 10-9 at Tarboro Municipal Field. The Steamers held a 9-2 lead in the seventh before Tarboro scored eight straight runs to win it.
The game started off with a bang for the Steamers with Chase Bruno hitting a leadoff home run. It was his first homer of the year.
The River Bandits responded in the bottom half of the inning, putting up two runs on groundouts. Tarboro took a 2-1 lead.
In the fifth, the Clams came back to take the lead on a pair of bases loaded walks by Houston Wright and Jackson Hipp. Alden Cottle grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Wright, and put Edenton ahead 5-2.
The Steamers continued to pour on runs in the sixth. It started with a two-run single by Wright, and a sac-fly from Cottle. This grew the Edenton lead to 8-2.
Blake Gipson got the start for Edenton and went 6.0 innings, allowing just two ER, four hits, and three strikeouts.
After an error on a Chase Bruno fly ball scored another run, the River Bandits started to get on the board.
With the Steamers up 9-2, Tarboro drew a combined five walks and one hit-by-pitch against Tyrus Baumgardner and Chris Morris to make it a 9-5 game. Liam Mcfadden-Ackman capped off the inning with a 2-run single to make it a 9-7 game heading to the eighth.
Gage Riddick came into the game and preserved the Steamers lead through the end of the seventh and the eighth inning. But three Tarboro singles and two bases loaded walks brought in the game-tying runs. Riddick struck out Brady Plunkett with the bases loaded to send the game to extra innings.
The Clams went 1-2-3 in the top of the tenth, and the River Bandits took advantage in their ABs. Tarboro loaded the bases against Jacob Lawler on a single and a pair of walks. Lawler walked Hunter McClean with the bases loaded to bring home the winning run for the River Bandits, their eighth consecutive run. Tarboro won by a final of 10-9.
The Steamers drop their first PCL game of the season and move to 1-1 in league play.