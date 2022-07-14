EDENTON — The Tarboro River Bandits took over first place of the Premier Collegiate League from the Edenton Steamers in convincing fashion Tuesday night.
It was a drubbing as Tarboro put up multiple runs before the first out of the game was recorded and a grand slam in the fifth effectively put an end to any slight hope of a comeback.
At the end, The River Bandits defeated Edenton, playing as the Chowan County Cantaloupes for the third time this season, 14-1 with the score reaching 11-0 by the fifth inning.
“We got in a lot of bad counts, a lot of three-ball counts where (Tarboro’s) sitting on stuff and took advantage of it, put up runs early and just kind of sucked the air out of the place,” Edenton head coach Justin Hill said.
James Moses began the game for the River Bandits (16-6, 8-3 PCL) with a single and Ty Barrango next walked on four pitches against Edenton starter Chris Morris.
The two pulled off a double steal with Chase Heath at the plate and an error at third base allowed Moses to continue to home plate and make it 1-0.
Three pitches later, Heath sent a ball over the left field wall for a 3-0 lead with still nobody out.
Morris, who made his first start of the season, bounced back getting the next three guys out on his next five pitches, but he ran into more trouble in the second.
He walked Liam McFadden-Ackman to open the second inning and Harrison Johnson crushed a ball beyond the right-center wall for a 5-0 lead.
Two more River Bandits reached base in the inning before Morris got out of it with no more damage.
Bryce Stephens came in to pitch the third inning for the Steamers and allowed an RBI single from McFaden-Ackman that made it 6-0.
Offensively, Edenton (19-7, 15-7 PCL) was unable to capitalize on early opportunities.
A one-out walk from Hazen Lancaster to Nate Paulsen in the first and a leadoff single from Jackson Hipp in the second were both wiped away with double plays.
The Steamers didn’t score until the fifth inning when Chase Bruno snuck an RBI hit by the diving third baseman, but that did very little to the deficit as Tarboro had already used a big fifth inning to make it 11-0 before Bruno’s RBI.
In the top of the inning, Steamers pitching walked four straight River Bandits with one out to make it 7-0. It was also the 10th walk of what would be 13 total for the night by Edenton.
A few batters later, Heath came up with the bases loaded and hit a grand slam for his second round-tripper of the game to put the River Bandits’ stamp on the game and make it 11-0 at the time.
McFadden-Ackman hit Tarboro’s fourth home run of the game with a solo shot in the eighth to make it 12-1 and another two runs were added in the ninth.
The loss was the first one at home for the Steamers in 11 games.
It was also their fifth defeat in seven tries against Tarboro this season. The only loss so far in 2022 to a team not named the River Bandits came against the Norfolk Redbirds on June 14.
“They pitch and hit through their lineup,” Hill said.
The Steamers were scheduled to face Tarboro again on Wednesday on the road with a chance to jump back into first place of the league, which is basing its standings solely off winning percentage this season.
Edenton and Tarboro are the only two of the six-team league to have a winning record and are currently in a position to have first-round byes when the PCL playoffs begin the first week of August.