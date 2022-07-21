...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers took down the Norfolk Redbirds in the fourth and final game of the season that Edenton took on the name Chowan County Cantaloupes, 2-0. The Steamers put the only runs of the night on the board in the seventh inning to come away with the victory. This is the second shutout of the season for the Steamers.
It was a pitcher’s duel on the mound between two Jacobs. Jacob Lawler threw for the Steamers, and Jacob Raguini went for the Redbirds. Through the first four innings, each pitcher had allowed just two hits a piece and no runs.
Lawler worked into the sixth inning for the first time this season. He ended the sixth with his fifth 1-2-3 inning in what was a dominant performance. He struck out a season-high 10 batters, including seven of the first nine he faced. He’s now thrown 16 consecutive scoreless innings across his last three starts. His final line was 6.0 IP, two hits, no walks, no runs, and 10 strikeouts.
Raguini pitched six shutout innings himself, but the Steamers finally got to him in the seventh. Jackson Hipp led the inning off with a single. A few batters later, Houston Wright blasted a two-out double to center field to put runners at second and third for Tyler West. West chopped a grounder to short and beat out the throw to score Hipp. The throw from shortstop Justin Liakos went wide and allowed Wright to come in to score as well. Edenton led 2-0 after the clutch hit from West.
Logan Fleming came on in relief of Lawler in the seventh. In his first appearance of the season, he threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking one batter. The Steamers went to the ninth ahead by two.
In the ninth, Cole Bates came on to get the save. Bates sent down the Redbirds in order to earn his team-high fourth save of the season.
This win puts the Steamers at 20-8 overall, and 16-8 in Premier Collegiate League play. Edenton has now won 11 straight games against the teams from Virginia in the PCL.