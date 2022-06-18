NORFOLK, Va. — The Edenton Steamers traveled to Lakewood Park and destroyed the Suffolk Voyagers 15-1. It’s the Steamers second win over the Voyagers this season, and improves Edenton to 7-4 overall.
The Steamers got the scoring started early in the second inning. The Voyagers defense committed an error on three consecutive batters, and the Steamers brought one home thanks to a bobbled ground ball at third base by Trey Blow. Case Kermode came home to score from third and built a 1-0 lead for Edenton.
In the third each team put a run on the board. Jackson Hipp singled to knock in Alden Cottle from third to grow the Steamers lead. Suffolk responded in the bottom half, on a sac fly from Trey Blow. After the teams traded runs the score was 2-1 Edenton.
The sixth and seventh innings were where the Steamers offense took the game over. Chase Bruno knocked in a run with an RBI single to score Kermode. After a single from Tanner Thach loaded the bases, Tate Abbott drew a bases loaded walk to bring in another run. The score extended to 5-1 Steamers.
Adam Fine blasted an RBI double for his first hit of the season. A couple batters later, Thach smoked a three-run home run out to right field to blow the game wide open. Edenton took a 10-1 lead.
The offense wasn’t the only dominant part of the game for the Clams. Nicky Wohleking pitched a gem on the mound. He started and went 7.0 innings, allowed eight hits, struck out eight, and gave up just one run. It was his longest outing of the season and his best as a Steamer.
The Clams added some more runs in the eighth and ninth. The key points were a Fine RBI sac fly, and a bases loaded walk from Cottle. It was all capped off by a two-run home run from Davis Halstead, his first hit of the season. This made it 15-2 Edenton.
Camron Lewis came into the game for the final two innings and shut the door on the Voyagers. He pitched two innings, walked three, struck out one, and gave up no runs.
The Steamers are now 4-4 in Premier Collegiate League play, and 4-1 on the road.