EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced the return of a trio of position players from the very successful 2020 summer.
Outfielder Adam Fine (Saint Joseph’s University), middle infielder Casey Haire (Milligan University) and outfielder Jackson Hipp (Brown University) will all be back in the teal & black this summer.
A defensive stalwart of the Steamers’ outfield from 2020, Adam Fine will return for his second season with Edenton. Fine played errorless baseball, converting every one of his 27 chances in the field last season. At the dish, he worked counts like no other and drew walks on 27.2% of his plate appearances. The 5-11, 175 pound outfielder finished third on the team with a .494 OBP while hitting two home runs and driving in 14 runs. Currently a sophomore at Saint Joseph’s, their season is yet to start with Opening Day scheduled for this upcoming week. The right handed bat is originally from Wynnewood, PA, where he starred for Harriton High School. Fine led his high school’s conference in steals three consecutive years and hit. 443 as a senior, being named first team All-League along the way.
“Adam Fine will look to come back and be a force in the outfield for us. He grew up a lot last summer as he was one of the youngest on the team,” Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald said. “With his speed and pop potential he has a chance to be a leader for us!”
Returning to the middle of the Steamers’ infield is Casey Haire, the 6-2, 190 pound standout from a year ago. While fielding right handed, the infielder is a left handed hitter and posted an impressive .323/.488/.500 slash line last season to go along with a pair of home runs. Now in his first season at Milligan University, Haire has been a mainstay in the lineup and has knocked in seven runs over the team’s first five conference games. Originally from Maryville, TN, Haire began his college career at High Point University, where he was hitting .500 through three games in 2020 prior to the season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He will bounce between second and short as he is capable of playing both,” McDonald said. “His left handed bat is very special and when he is consistent he will be hard to beat in our league. Looking forward to having Casey return!”
This week’s trio concludes with outfielder Jackson Hipp, who spent parts of last summer in right field for the Steamers. The 6-2, 200 pound outfielder was perfect on his 15 chances in the field in 2020. The right handed bat has some pop to his swing, hitting three home runs in 14 games of action last summer. Playing his college ball at Brown University, his season was canceled this spring due to the Ivy League’s decision not to hold a season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally from Alexandria, VA, Hipp starred at Christ School, being named All-Conference three times and conference Player of the Year as a senior.
“Jackson Hipp will bring even more experience to an already experienced-filled outfield. He complements the other guys well and has potential through the roof!” McDonald said. “Great clubhouse guy and great teammate!”