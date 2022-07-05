EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers beat the Virginia Beach Sea Dogs 9-1 Saturday night in front of a season-high crowd at Historic Hicks Field. The Steamers improve to 3-0 against Virginia Beach this season, with all three games coming at home. The Clams have now won nine straight at Historic Hicks Field, and their second straight overall.
The Sea Dogs put the first run of the night on the board early. Tre Keels led the game off with a walk and was moved over to third on a bunt and a fly ball. Sammy Canela came up and singled into left field to bring home Keels. Virginia Beach went ahead 1-0.
The Steamers didn’t wait long to respond. Chase Bruno led off the home half of the first with a double. Tanner Thach followed with a double of his own to bring home Bruno, and tie the game. Later in the inning, Nate Paulsen hit a sac fly to score Thach and give Edenton a 2-1 lead heading to the second.
The Clams put a couple more on the board in the fourth inning. Paulsen led the inning off with a solo home run, his third of the season. A few batters later, Thach knocked in Case Kermode with an RBI single. This made it 5-1 Edenton heading to the fifth.
Jack VanDoran started on the mound for Edenton. He rebounded well after allowing a run in the first inning. The southpaw pitched five innings, allowed two hits, one ER, walked three, and struck out six. He earned the win for the Steamers.
The Steamers added some more runs in the next couple innings. Tate Abbott had a solo home run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, his first multi-home run game. Kermode brought in a run as well with an RBI single in the fifth. The Steamers held a 9-1 lead late in the game.
Edenton closed things out with four relievers. Chris Morris, Gavin Mangus, Cole Bates, and Tanner Thach all threw a scoreless inning on the mound in relief. They combined to allow one hit, walk three, and strike out six.
The Steamers moved to 18-5 overall, and 14-5 in PCL play. The Clams will have two days off before heading out to Tarboro on June 5th. That game will be on the Steamers YouTube channel on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm, from Tarboro Municipal Stadium.