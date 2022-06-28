TARBORO — The Edenton Steamers have won eight straight games for the first time since 2020, taking down the Tarboro River Bandits 12-4 at Tarboro Municipal Stadium. The offense showed up big again, scoring double digits runs for the sixth time during the eight game winning streak.
Edenton got going against former Clam, Jared Davis, early in the game. Jeremiah Boyd continued his hot hitting with a two-run home run in the first inning to put Edenton ahead. Later in the inning, Alden Cottle knocked home another run with an RBI single. The teal and black took a 3-0 lead before the River Bandits got a chance to hit.
Things kept going the Steamers way in the second inning, with the help of some errors by the River Bandits defense. With two men on and two outs, Hunter Cole lined a single into right field. The ball rolled under the glove of the right fielder Harrison Johnson and went all the way to the wall. It allowed both runners to come home to score and Cole ended up at third base. On the next play, Tate Abbott chopped a ground ball over to second where it was muffed by the second baseman Liam Mcfadden-Ackman. The ball harmlessly rolled into right field, allowing Cole to score. This extended the lead to 6-0 Edenton.
Tarboro wasn’t ready to quit yet. Jarrett May led off the home half of the inning with a solo home run. His swing put the River Bandits on the board and made it a 6-1 ball game.
After another RBI single from Cottle in the fifth inning for Edenton, Tarboro started to chip away at the lead. In the fifth, James Moses and Mcfadden-Ackman notched back-to-back RBI hits. They brought three runs across the plate to make it 7-4.
That stretch ended the night for the Steamers’ starter Jack VanDoran. VanDoran went 4.1 IP, allowed seven hits, four runs, and struck out five. Tyrus Baumgardner came into the game in relief and got the final two outs of the fifth to preserve Edenton’s three run lead.
The Clams added some insurance in the seventh inning. Abbott led things off with a solo home run off relief pitcher Adam Creswell. Later in the inning, Tanner Thach ripped an RBI double into right field to bring home Bryce Stephens and grow the lead to 9-4.
The bullpen was impressive following Vandoran in this game. Baumgardner and Cole Bates came in relief for a combined 3.2 IP, and kept Tarboro off the board. They allowed a combined three hits and three walks, but a double play for Baumgardner and five strikeouts for Bates helped them maneuver around base runners.
In the ninth, the Steamers weren’t done yet. Thach came to the plate with two runners on and blasted a three-run home run into the trees in right field. It was his fourth home run of the season, with three of them being three-run bombs. This made it a 12-4 game.
Thach came into the game on the mound to try and wrap things up in the ninth. He pitched a scoreless inning to finish things off and hold onto the win.
This pushed the Steamers to 10-4 in PCL play, which puts them in sole possession of first place nearly halfway through the season.