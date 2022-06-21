EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers beat the Clayton Clovers at Historic Hicks Field, 3-2. It’s the Clams third straight win, and their third three-game win streak of the season.
The Steamers scored in the first for the second consecutive game. Tanner Thach blasted his second home run of the season out to center field to put Edenton ahead 1-0 early.
The Clams added on later in the third inning. After Jeremiah Boyd and Case Kermode reached base, Nate Paulsen drove Boyd home with an RBI single to give the teal and black another run. This made the score 2-0 Edenton.
It was a pitcher’s duel in this game as both starters were very impressive. For the Clovers, Trent Simmons went 5.0 innings, allowed seven hits, walked two, gave up a pair of runs, and struck out five.
For the Steamers, Jacob Lawler was dominant. Lawler went 5.0 shutout innings and allowed just three hits, two walks, and struck out five.
The Clams added some insurance in the eighth. With Jared Beebe over at third, Thach sent a fly ball to left field that was dropped by Bryce Miller and allowed Beebe to score. This error made it 3-0 Edenton, and became a very crucial run by the end of the night.
Bryce Stephens came into the game in relief of Lawler and picked up where he left off. Stephens went 3.0 innings in relief and struck out five batters as well. Stephens came out for the ninth and the Clovers found their scoring touch. Jack Casbarro and Matt Albritton launched back to back solo home runs to make it a 3-2 game.
Thach came into the game to try and close things out for Stephens. He struck out all three batters he faced to wrap up a tight home victory. Thach has now struck out 10 of the 16 batters he’s faced as a pitcher this season, and only one of them has reached base.
Edenton improves to 9-4 overall, and 5-3 at Historic Hicks Field. The Steamers were off Sunday before a scheduled home game against Greenbrier on Monday and road game against Greenbrier on Tuesday.